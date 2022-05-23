Stifel Nicolaus combines award-winning research with local relationships

Established in 1890 in St. Louis, Missouri, Stifel Nicolaus has proven itself as one of the nations leading brokerage and investment banking firms.

With more than 320 offices throughout 44 states and the District of Columbia, Stifels philosophy on investing is grounded on a more than century-old tradition of trust, understanding, and solid, studied advice.

Stifel has a long history of providing quality investment advice and a wide range of products and services.

Stifels Cape Girardeau office has proudly served the community for almost 20 years providing the local community with investment services and resources that are second to none.

We have always felt that great client relationships are based on honest advice and mutual respect rather than the amount of an individuals assets, said first vice president of investments Dave Maxton.

Financial adviser Chance Franklin said: Stifel has the right formula for both advisers and clients. I am equipped with endless capabilities, technology and award-winning research, all while not being limited on how to run my practice.

To get in touch with a local Stifel adviser, call their offices at 573-335-8454.