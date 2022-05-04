Strickland Engineering continues to expand

Strickland Engineering has excelled for more than 40 years at helping clients overcome a variety of mechanical, electrical, civic, industrial and structural engineering challenges, as well as surveying services.

The company has enjoyed tremendous growth over the last few years, and its team continues to expand.

Strickland Engineering proudly announces Emily Carpenter as its new environmental engineer, who joins Alayna Nordstrom, a structural engineer who joined the firm in 2021. Both of these women are experts in their fields.

Surprisingly, according to SWAAY Media, only 17% of engineers are females. Strickland is pleased to add to this percentage in their company.

Emily is an exceptional addition to our team, said owner and principal Brian Strickland. Her knowledge and expertise in sanitary sewer collection and wastewater treatment facilities will be a significant asset to our team. We are excited to have her on board.

Owner and principal Mark Strickland describes Alayna as an outstanding team member.

Her knowledge and strong background has allowed us to better serve our community, Mark Strickland said. We are excited to continue our standard of engineering excellence as we branch out to provide structural engineering services to the local community.

Strickland Engineering looks forward to continuing its excellent service with the help of these newly onboarded engineers.