Alliance Bank: A community bank of choice for 25 years in Southeast Missouri

We all need allies especially when it comes to our financial well-being. For the last 25 years, Alliance Bank has been serving as that dedicated ally to the people of Southeast Missouri.

David Pee Wee Erlbacher, Bob Blank, Bob Meyer, Chad Hartle and Carolyn Hurst founded Alliance Bank in 1997 in Cape Girardeau, which has since added four more branches.

Erlbacher and his fellow founders chose the name Alliance Bank because it represented the Alliance they envisioned between ownership, management and the communities they served.

We had a vision in the 90s to start a community bank owned by a broad base of shareholders, making all decisions at the local level, to serve the business and individuals of our community, said co-founder Chad Hartle. Thanks to all the investors, customers and loyal employees who made that dream into a reality. We appreciate all of you!

Join the B Magazine newsletter The weekly newsletter focused on the business of Southeast Missouri.

This vision continues with todays leadership in CEO and president Wade Pee Wee Bartels.

I feel very fortunate to have the opportunity to lead an organization with 25 years of roots in Southeast Missouri, Bartels said. Our individual roots are deep in those communities. That makes us a true community bank.

Alliance Bank is proud to serve everyone from a childs first savings account to some of the areas largest companies, offering expert financial services in a traditional community bank atmosphere.

More than our name, its how we do banking, Bartels said. This Alliance is what has made us successful over the past 25 years and will continue to guide our efforts. Our team is your ally in business and personal financial development  after all, its in our name.