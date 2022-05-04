Hearing issues could be signal of other health problems

Finding it harder to hear conversations around you might mean you need to get your ears checked. It could also be your ears signaling to you about other health concerns.

Hearing is directly correlated to so many other health issues, said Sarah Hickey, Doctor of Audiology and owner of Audiology Associates of Missouri.

From blood pressure to Alzheimers, dementia and diabetes, if your hearing is impaired, Dr. Hickey knows treatment may require more than just a hearing aid.

It is important to have your hearing tested, said Dr. Hickey. A hearing aid may or may not be needed, but it may be a sign that you have other health concerns.

With more than 20 years of experience in hearing health, the goal of Dr. Hickey and Audiology Associates of Missouri is to help people hear their friends and loved ones and rejoin the conversations of their life.