Fresh Healthy Café expanding with second Cape location, new St. Louis restaurant

Recognizing the need for healthy eating choices now more than ever, Fresh Healthy Café owners, Rick Hetzel and Cheryl Mothes have announced plans to expand to a second location in Cape Girardeau and their first location in the St Louis market.

Fresh Healthy Café plans to open its second location in the recently developed Mount Auburn Center located at 1707 North Mount Auburn Road in Cape Girardeau. The new and vibrant restaurant location being developed by the Rhodes Group will provide a drive-thru, an outdoor patio seating area, and seating for dining inside. The new St Louis location will be at 6541 Clayton Road near Forest Park and Washington University, a huge community of people engaged in healthy lifestyles. The new Fresh will feature patio and inside dining options along the bustling Clayton Road corridor.

Already widely popular, the first Fresh Healthy Café opened in Jan. 2019 inside Saint Francis Medical Center adjacent to Fitness Plus. Although the COVID-19 pandemic halted the opening of their restaurants in 2020 and 2021, Hetzel and Mothes believe with the health issues facing most communities, nutrition and healthy lifestyle options are more important now than ever before.

Fresh Healthy Café provides delicious and healthy alternatives, which include gluten free, vegetarian and vegan options.