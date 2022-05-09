Busch Pet Products infuses life into LaCroix Village

LaCroix Village, a half block of tiny French-style buildings, is the new home of Busch Pet Products. Next door to their sister business, Deer Creek Doggie Day Camp, their new space added over 2,500 square feet, which means over 4,400 square feet for more dog wash tubs, expanded dog and cat departments and a room for special events, seminars and birthday parties.

Stacy Busch-Heisserer and husband Chris, owners of Busch Pet Products, Deer Creek Doggie Day Camp, and Buschs Kennel, purchased the whole strip of shops that make up LaCroix Village and are not only expanding their business but looking to rent out the other shops to amazing local businesses.

It was a long time coming after buying the building and basically gutting one half of it for the store, said Busch-Heisserer, but it was worth the wait. We have lots of new things planned now that we have the room and staff. Its going to be nothing youve ever seen in the pet world around here!

The staff at Busch Pet Products also took classes to gain new knowledge about the best food for dogs and cats. Manager Olivia Crain completed certifications in Pet Nutrition Specialist and Raw Dog Food Specialist from Dogs Naturally Magazine and staff member Haylee Hinton also completed Pet Nutrition Specialist from Dogs Naturally. Continuing education is a must for the Busch employees.

I began Busch Pet Products in a 700 square-foot store in 2010 and had absolutely no idea where this journey would take me, said Busch-Heisserer. Once nutrition became such a recurring theme in the store, I knew I had found my passion.

With so much new space Busch Pet Products is now hosting birthday parties and paw painting events. Look for their pet food and care seminars coming very soon.

I think Im most proud of what we do to help customers with the health of their pets, said Busch-Heisserer, because its our responsibility to help our pets live long healthy lives.