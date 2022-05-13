Gibson Recovery Center is now Gibson Center for Behavioral Change

The organization formerly known as Gibson Recovery Center is proud to announce the launch of their new name, website and company logo as part of the ongoing evolution of their brand.

Its an exciting era for our company  our steady growth has brought new patients, new employees and new services to the local community, said CEO John Gary.

The Gibson Center for Behavioral Change continues as a nonprofit corporation formed for the purpose of creating and operating services for substance use treatment and overall mental health.

Gibson Center for Behavioral Change offers a multidisciplinary approach to treating persons with co-occurring disorders and provides services to all people. Their mission is to provide comprehensive services to promote new behaviors for a healthy lifestyle.

Gibson Center for Behavioral Change offers core treatments such detoxification, residential treatment, transitional housing, medication-assisted treatments, outpatient care, SATOP, as well a host of other ancillary services like counseling, peer support, employment services and more.

We are proud to share that, apart from a new name, we have a new brand identity as well, although our core beliefs havent changed at all, said chief operating officer Ryan Essex. Our unwavering commitment to our values, patients, employees, stakeholders and our core philosophy remains the same.

The new name, Gibson Center for Behavioral Change, now reflects their approach to care in treating the whole person, not only substance use disorders. The new logo has an upscale, fresh and confident new look: bold type, refined colors and the most defining element being the delta. The delta signifies change and reflects the organizations goal of inspiring patients to change their lives.

Learn more at Gibson-Center.com.