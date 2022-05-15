The Schott Group: Meet Capes growing real estate team

When making decisions about investments its important to know someone with professional expertise and a large network. And when it comes to real estate, Stephen Schott of The Schott Group is the best kind of someone to know.

Buying or selling a home, whether it is your first, 10th or last, is more than a financial decision, its an emotional one and can be a challenging and stressful time, Schott said.

Schott and his group have a combined 30-plus years of real estate, marketing, construction, mortgage lending, and development experience.

We have created such a large network, Schott said. Its getting really fun to help connect sellers with the right buyer.

Schotts team is still growing, and he is adding people that will help his clients sell their home and buy a new one. If youd like to be someone Stephen knows and do what Stephen does, hed love to help you get there, too.

I love what I do, Schott said. And whether you are looking to buy, sell, invest or are interested in becoming licensed to do the same thing I do, then please give me a call. I want to help.

To learn more, call (573) 318-4942 or email theschottgroup@gmail.com.