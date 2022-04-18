*Menu
Marines Welcome Former POW Col. John Clark

User-submitted story by Richard Bollwerk
Monday, April 18, 2022
Jim Halstead, Ron MacCubbin, Col. Clark and Richard Bollwerk

On April 8th, members of Marine Corps League Detachment #1081, attended a reception at the Stars and Stripes Museum in Bloomfield to honor of Col. John Clark, USAF. Colonel Clark was a prisoner of war for 6 years in the infamous Hanoi Hilton, after being shot down over North Vietnam in 1967 while on a bombing mission in his F-4 Phantom jet. He shared his personal story of suffering in captivity, while maintaining his hope to be rescued.

