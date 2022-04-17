Rotary Club Adopts A Highway Through MODOT

Rotary Club of Southeast Missouri Service through MODOT Adopted A Highway one mile on Highway 25. We picked up our first trash duties on April 16.

MoDOT spends about $6 million annually to remove litter from more than 385,000 acres of right of way along 34,000 state highway miles. No MOre Trash Bash is an annual outreach in April of MoDOTs year-round litter control efforts.

Missouri was one of the first states in the country to implement the Adopt-A-Highway program. Now in its 35th year in our state, Adopt-a-Highway has recruited volunteers who perform about $1 million a year in litter cleanup. Every section served by adopters allows MoDOT to devote resources to other much-needed tasks.