Editorial
Adult and Teen Challenge continues to help transform lives with the power of the Gospel
Adult and Teen Challenge Mid-America held its annual banquet last weekend at the Show Me Center with about 1,000 people on hand to hear testimonies of God's grace and raise money for the transformational program reaching many young men battling addiction.
"Celebrating Over 50 Years of Miracles" was the theme, and the evening featured music and personal testimonies from four program graduates.
Haddon Aranza, a 2021 graduate, spoke about his battle with pain medication following an ACL surgery. That addiction ultimately led to heroin use.
"My world was turned upside down. This led to years of partying and drug use," Aranza said. "I finally came to Teen Challenge, and I hated it at first because it challenged me for the first time and it made me come face to face with who I was I am now going into full-time ministry and will be helping get current addicts into Teen Challenge."
There are many stories just like this, with men who have battled similar struggles, whether it be alcohol, drugs or any number of other dependency issues. Ultimately, the program helps each individual turn their life over to Christ and take personal responsibility for their actions. The life change is incredible and nothing short of miraculous.
Adult and Teen Challenge is doing God's work in our community and is one of the more successful programs around. We're thrilled to see this area support the ministry and congratulate the organization on 50 years of ministry.
