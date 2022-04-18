News about Cape and Jackson matters. Sign up for free updates.
Prayer 4-18-22
Lord Jesus, we lift up your name and praise you for your love never fails. Amen,
GOP aspirants tout state House candidacies for District 147The Aug. 2 Republican primary ballot will feature three candidates running in Missouri House District 147 a seat left vacant by the resignation of Wayne Wallingford. Wallingford left office in late December to accept a role on Gov. Mike Parson's...
City of Cape offering pay incentive for hard-to-fill positionsSome employees in certain Cape Girardeau departments will now be able to receive a bit of extra pay, which the city wants to use to attract more applicants. On Friday, the City of Cape Girardeau announced a new hiring incentive of $6,000 for...
New Twin Rivers Regional Medical Center owners introduce themselves to communityKENNETT, Mo. Representatives of Platinum Neighbors, the new owners of Twin Rivers Regional Medical Center which closed in June 2018 recently met with the hospital group and civic leaders to introduce and share information on the hospital...
One slightly injured in Saturday night shooting incidentOne person was slightly injured in a shooting incident Saturday night at about 9:45. According to Cpl. Ryan Droege of Cape Girardeau Police Department, officers responded to the 1000 block of North Middle Street and discovered a victim with a graze...
Woman struck by vehicle, hospitalizedOne person was hurt in an early morning crash Saturday in Cape Girardeau. According to Cpl. Ryan Droege of Cape Girardeau Police Department, a vehicle struck a woman and another vehicle at the Rhodes station at 546 S. Sprigg St. at about 4:18 a.m....
Fox looks back on four years as mayor5Bob Fox began his service in Cape Girardeau's municipal government as a Ward 5 representative on the City Council, and the next chapter was as the city's mayor. That chapter is coming to a close. Fox was elected to Cape's council in 2016 and served...
Mississippi County deputy charged in connection with police chase4BUNCOMBE, Ill. -- A Mississippi County, Missouri, deputy is facing charges in connection to a police chase into Illinois in October 2021. On Thursday, the Illinois State Police (ISP) Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI), Zone 7, released their...
Jackson school district appeals latest ruling in Total Electric lawsuit13Jackson R-2 School District has appealed a recent local court ruling in a long-running lawsuit over the district's events center. Counsel for the district filed the appeal to the Eastern District of the state Court of Appeals on Thursday. The appeal...
Churches' 'Path to the Cross' teeming with unique exhibits1Sixty-five unique exhibits tell the "Path to the Cross." Members of First Presbyterian Church and Westminster Presbyterian Church, both of Cape Girardeau, gathered crosses for the event. They range from simple wooden crosses to stained-glass...
Woman's disappearance still a mystery 43 years laterForty-three years after a Scott County woman went missing while working a day shift at self-service gas station, her family, law enforcement and community members continue to ask the question: What happened to Cheryl Anne Scherer? "It's one of the...
Jackson Board of Aldermen agenda for 4/17/22City of Jackson mayor and Board of Aldermen Regular meeting 6 p.m. Monday Adoption of agenda n Motion adopting the regular meeting agenda Approval of minutes n Motion approving the minutes of the regular meeting of April 4 Public hearing n Hearing...
Cape Girardeau City Council agenda for 4-18-22Cape Girardeau City Council 5 p.m. Tuesday, City Hall Communications/reports n City Council staff Items for discussion n Appearances by Advisory Board applicants n Planning and Zoning Commission report n Appearances regarding items not listed on the...
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda for 4/18/22 meetingCape Girardeau County Commission 9 a.m. today 1 Barton Square, Jackson Approval of minutes n Minutes of stated meetings of April 11 Communications/reports -- other elected officials n None at this time Public comments n Items listed on the agenda...
United Way of Southeast Missouri faces decision time on grant moniesThe United Way of Southeast Missouri's triennial grant application process recently came to an end. Now the organization has to decide, who gets the money? Elizabeth Shelton, executive director of the United Way of Southeast Missouri, said there are...
Arrow staff and mass media students win more than 20 awards at MCMA conferenceStaff members of the Southeast Missouri State University Arrow attended the Missouri College Media Association (MCMA) Conference, where they won 23 awards across 16 categories. The event was April 8 and 9 at Missouri Western State University in St....
Shots fired in Cape Girardeau8According to Cape Girardeau Police Department, a "shots fired" call was received Wednesday. Police responded, taking one adult into custody and transporting one juvenile to the Cape Girardeau County Juvenile Office. Cpl. Ryan Droege said a vehicle...
Deadline extended for proposals to replace commercial air service at Cape airport9Cape Girardeau Regional Airport manager Katrina Amos said the US Department of Transportation has extended the deadline for proposals from airlines to provide commercial service at the airport. The previous deadline was Monday and has now been...
Kinder outraised, outspent Fox in winning Cape Girardeau mayoralty7According to documents filed by each of the candidates whose names appeared on the April 5 general municipal ballot, Stacy Kinder who scored a narrow victory over incumbent Bob Fox in the race for Cape Girardeau mayor also outperformed him in...
Behind the badge: Cape County cop, tells his storyGrowing up near Los Angeles, Sgt. Cody Windbigler of Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Office had good interactions with law enforcement. He also had not-so-good ones. None of the experiences made him dream of becoming a cop. At least, not until he...
Robinson resigns as Sikeston superintendentSIKESTON, Mo. Sikeston School District superintendent Tony Robinson announced Wednesday his resignation from the district, effective June 30. "I want to take this time to thank the Sikeston community for the opportunity to serve as the...
Cape Girardeau County unveils redesigned websiteCape Girardeau County's website, hosted at capecounty.us, now has a new look. "We hope residents will find it accessible and easier to navigate," said Charlie Herbst, 2nd District commissioner, referring to changes made to the original web pages,...
As tornado season begins, an expert weighs inFriday, it was cold enough for a few snowflakes to fall in Southeast Missouri. By Sunday afternoon, people were comfortable outdoors in shorts and T-shirts, as temperatures hovered in the mid-70s with nightly temperatures rising 30 degrees in that...
Youth attends WrestleMania through Dream Factory of SEMO2Thanks to Dream Factory of Southeast Missouri, 14-year-old Quincy Craison realized his dream of attending WrestleMania. According to Justin Winkler, community outreach coordinator for Dream Factory of SEMO, Quincy's daily activities are impacted by...
Chaffee convenience store allegedly robbed4CHAFFEE, Mo, -- Chaffee police are searching for two suspects wanted in connection with an alleged convenience store robbery. The incident allegedly happened late Monday night at Rhodes 101 Convenience Store on Highway 77. According to police, two...
Most read 4/12/22Cape Girardeau School Board organizes after election, approves contract2This story is updated. In a special organizational meeting held Monday at Cape Girardeau School District's central office, Matthew Welker was elected by his peers to be the next president of the Board of Education, succeeding Kyle McDonald, who...
Sikeston Jaycee Bootheel Rodeo entertainment announced for annual event6SIKESTON, Mo. The concert lineup for the 70th annual Sikeston Jaycee Bootheel Rodeo was announced Friday as the Sikeston Jaycees aim to incorporate old traditions with new ones while celebrating this year's milestone event. The announcement was...
Jackson unicorn dog Narwhal featured in 2022 calendarA Jackson puppy who became internationally famous because of a tail growing from its forehead is becoming even more famous thanks to being featured in a calendar. Narwhal the Little Magical Furry Unicorn became well known after Rochelle Steffen,...
Combination music store, watering hole coming to Cape Girardeau4Spectrum Record Lounge, a combination bar and record store, is expected to open this summer at 113 Broadway in Cape Girardeau, a site formerly known as Pour House sports bar. Travis Tyson and Parker Bond are part-owners and co-proprietors of the...
Two arrested in connection to fatal overdose in Butler CountyAn apparent overdose death has led to investigators pursuing felony murder charges against two suspects. Early on Sunday, Butler County deputy Damion Smith responded to a residence on County Road 526 in reference to an unresponsive male. "Upon...
Bon Bon's of Cape Girardeau to add Le Lounge8Bon Bon's, 125 N. Water St. in Cape Girardeau, plans to open Le Lounge above its bakery and cafe May 18. Stairs to access the lounge, which will feature a full bar, live music and homemade gelato and sorbet, were installed last week. Keeping with...