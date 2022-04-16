Letter to the Editor

Legions watched as their leader walked

through the garden late that night.

They saw the guards, the kiss of death

and Peter's futile fight.

Just how far would their leader go

before he said, "Enough"?

Would they ever hear the sum'ning call?

Would it get to be too much?

The crown of thorns might be enough

for where our sin begins;

but his mind is set to pay the price

to cover where it ends.

Once for all he bore our sins -

the white ones and the black.

Sin itself was on the line;

with each stripe he bought us back.

Legions watched as their leader walked

to a place upon a hill;

they saw the cross, they saw the nails

and the guards intent to kill.

They laid him out and placed the nails,

'Surely he will call'.

Yet not a word from their leader came;

he had yet to give his all.

All our sin was on that cross;

his message . . . "I forgive".

But more than that, he paid the price;

he died that we might live.

He bought for all a freedom from

the grip of sins' dead sway.

To any who will come to him,

he shows a better way.

That's how far their leader went;

and what it did for us.

He gave his all that we might live

before he said, "Enough".

MIKE JONES, Cape Girardeau