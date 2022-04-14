*Menu
The following story has been submitted by a user of semissourian.com. To submit your own story to the site, click here.
User-submitted story by Christian McNew
Thursday, April 14, 2022
I killed my first deer on October 10 2020, that same day i had two baseball games in the morning. Our team won both our games. Killing my first deer gave me a fun time and now I have chosen to get my degree in wild life and fisheries, and all things hunting. i hope to inspire young people around the world to join the billions of people that reserve the wildlife and help it grow and succeed.

