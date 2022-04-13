Brown Recognized as Emerging Engineering Leader

Clint Brown, P.E., a professional civil engineer with Zahner & Associates in Perryville, was recently selected as an Emerging Leader by the National Society of Professional Engineering (NSPE). Brown was one of sixteen individuals selected from around the country to be recognized as an emerging leader and take part in an intensive, unique program designed to equip them as leaders in the engineering field.

As part of the program, the participants worked in committees to provide solutions in line with NSPEs strategic goals: Driving Growth, Shaping Public Policy, Educating for the Future, and Promoting Diversity and Tomorrows Engineers. Each committee submitted their report and presented their findings to the NSPE Board of Directors.

The recommendations put forth by this class of Emerging Leaders demonstrated their strategic problem-solving abilities and identified exciting opportunities for our society and the engineering profession, said NSPE President Rick Guerra, P.E., F.NSPE. These participants represent the best in engineering, and we are excited to implement many of their ideas as we foster licensed professional engineers in service to society.

Each member of the program completed a reality-based curriculum focused on the core skills necessary to think strategically, build effective teams, deliver great service for their most valued clients, and lead successfully. With leadership training provided by Cross Group, the Emerging Leaders mastered topics including ownership, team development, communication skills, giving and receiving feedback, and presentation skills. They also enjoyed networking opportunities with peers and national NSPE leaders.

It was an honor to be selected as a part of this years group of Emerging Leaders, said Brown. The other participants are also doing some incredible things in the field of engineering. Being able to network and discuss several different topics with the other participants allowed me to learn different insights and approaches that Im able to apply to my own projects.

The Emerging Leaders will be recognized at NSPEs National Professional Engineers Conference in Philadelphia in August. Brown will also participate at the conference as a co-presenter during one of the conferences keynote presentations. We are currently working on the presentation, but the topic is centered around attracting, engaging, and retaining volunteers for non-profits. Its a topic that relates to be personally, being involved with both NSPE on a national level and several unrelated, local non-profit groups in Perryville as well.

The National Society of Professional Engineers is the national society of licensed professional engineers from all disciplines that promotes the ethical and competent practice of engineering, advocates licensure, and enhances the image and well-being of its members. Founding in 1934, NSPE serves more than 23,000 members and the public through 52 state and territorial societies and over 400 chapters. For more information, please visit www.nspe.org.

