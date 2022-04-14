News about Cape and Jackson matters. Sign up for free updates.
Prayer 4-14-22
O Lord Jesus, our hope is in you, our Savior, forevermore. Amen.
More to explore
Kinder outraised, outspent Fox in winning Cape Girardeau mayoraltyAccording to documents filed by each of the candidates whose names appeared on the April 5 general municipal ballot, Stacy Kinder who scored a narrow victory over incumbent Bob Fox in the race for Cape Girardeau mayor also outperformed him in...
Deadline extended for proposals to replace commercial air service at Cape airportCape Girardeau Regional Airport manager Katrina Amos said the Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT) has extended the deadline for proposals from airlines to provide commercial service at the airport. The previous deadline was Monday and has...
Behind the badge: Cape County cop, tells his storyGrowing up near Los Angeles, Sgt. Cody Windbigler of Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Office had good interactions with law enforcement. He also had not-so-good ones. None of the experiences made him dream of becoming a cop. At least, not until he...
Robinson resigns as Sikeston superintendentSIKESTON, Mo. Sikeston School District superintendent Tony Robinson announced Wednesday his resignation from the district, effective June 30. "I want to take this time to thank the Sikeston community for the opportunity to serve as the...
Cape Girardeau County unveils redesigned websiteCape Girardeau County's website, hosted at capecounty.us, now has a new look. "We hope residents will find it accessible and easier to navigate," said Charlie Herbst, 2nd District commissioner, referring to changes made to the original web pages,...
As tornado season begins, an expert weighs inFriday, it was cold enough for a few snowflakes to fall in Southeast Missouri. By Sunday afternoon, people were comfortable outdoors in shorts and T-shirts, as temperatures hovered in the mid-70s with nightly temperatures rising 30 degrees in that...
Youth attends WrestleMania through Dream Factory of SEMO2Thanks to Dream Factory of Southeast Missouri, 14-year-old Quincy Craison realized his dream of attending WrestleMania. According to Justin Winkler, community outreach coordinator for Dream Factory of SEMO, Quincy's daily activities are impacted by...
Chaffee convenience store allegedly robbed4CHAFFEE, Mo, -- Chaffee police are searching for two suspects wanted in connection with an alleged convenience store robbery. The incident allegedly happened late Monday night at Rhodes 101 Convenience Store on Highway 77. According to police, two...
Cape Girardeau School Board organizes after election, approves contract1This story is updated. In a special organizational meeting held Monday at Cape Girardeau School District's central office, Matthew Welker was elected by his peers to be the next president of the Board of Education, succeeding Kyle McDonald, who...
Local gas prices still dropping, U.S. average expected to keep falling45The average price of a gallon of regular unleaded gasoline fell to $3.786 per gallon in Cape Girardeau County on Monday, down 7 cents from a week ago and down 16 cents from a month ago, according to the American Automobile Association. Conversely,...
Cape Girardeau Council recognizes Fox, Moore for service to city3Cape Girardeau Mayor Bob Fox and Ward 2 Councilwoman Shelly Moore were honored for their service to the city Monday evening. Fox and Moore will exit the council when new members are sworn in next Monday. Moore reached her limit of two terms, and...
Adult and Teen Challenge celebrates recovery stories at spring banquet2"Celebrating Over 50 Years of Miracles" was the theme of this year's banquet based on the miraculous success stories the Rev. James Bolin has witnessed over the years in Adult and Teen Challenge Mid-America. Bolin said he was very happy with this...
Route E in Perryville to close for city sewer workRoute E from Ridge Drive to Independence Drive in Perryville, Missouri, will be closed as the City of Perryville installs a sewer main pipe under the roadway. Missouri Department of Transportation news release said the work will begin April 25 and...
Photo Gallery 4/12/22Religious organization carries cross to the MississippiThe Full Gospel Business Men's Fellowship International (FGBMFI) organization went down to the river to pray on Saturday in Cape Girardeau. Members of the group carried a cross from Capaha Park down Broadway Street to the riverwalk, stopping along...
Sikeston Jaycee Bootheel Rodeo entertainment announced for annual event5SIKESTON, Mo. The concert lineup for the 70th annual Sikeston Jaycee Bootheel Rodeo was announced Friday as the Sikeston Jaycees aim to incorporate old traditions with new ones while celebrating this year's milestone event. The announcement was...
Jackson unicorn dog Narwhal featured in 2022 calendarA Jackson puppy who became internationally famous because of a tail growing from its forehead is becoming even more famous thanks to being featured in a calendar. Narwhal the Little Magical Furry Unicorn became well known after Rochelle Steffen,...
Poplar Bluff couple faces child-endangerment charges5POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. A Poplar Bluff couple sits in the Butler County Jail after police officers visited their residence Wednesday and allegedly found them and their five children living in dangerously unsanitary conditions. Aaron and Teyrsa Medley of...
Most read 4/11/22Combination music store, watering hole coming to Cape Girardeau4Spectrum Record Lounge, a combination bar and record store, is expected to open this summer at 113 Broadway in Cape Girardeau, a site formerly known as Pour House sports bar. Travis Tyson and Parker Bond are part-owners and co-proprietors of the...
Two arrested in connection to fatal overdose in Butler CountyAn apparent overdose death has led to investigators pursuing felony murder charges against two suspects. Early on Sunday, Butler County deputy Damion Smith responded to a residence on County Road 526 in reference to an unresponsive male. "Upon...
Most read 4/11/22Bon Bon's of Cape Girardeau to add Le Lounge7Bon Bon's, 125 N. Water St. in Cape Girardeau, plans to open Le Lounge above its bakery and cafe May 18. Stairs to access the lounge, which will feature a full bar, live music and homemade gelato and sorbet, were installed last week. Keeping with...
Cape Girardeau's Codefi joins Springfield firm in announcing job creation initiativeCape Girardeau's Codefi LLC -- a technology incubator -- has joined eFactory of Springfield, Missouri, in announcing the launch of what both are calling "one of the largest regional workforce and business development networks in state history." In a...
Actor Dirk Benedict speaks about Angelou film at SEMOActor Dirk Benedict visited Cape Girardeau this week to discuss the Maya Angelou movie "Georgia, Georgia," in which he starred. Best known for playing Lt. Starbuck on "Battlestar Galactica" and Faceman on "The A-Team," Benedict's appearance was part...
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda for 4/11/22 meetingCape Girardeau County Commission 9 a.m. today 1 Barton Square, Jackson Approval of minutes n Minutes of stated meetings of April 4 Communications/reports -- other elected officials n None at this time Public comments n Items listed on the agenda...
Saint Francis orthopedic surgeon helps patients navigate choices around joint painWe have all dealt with some level of pain. For some it is the occasional ache, while others deal with more chronic issues. There are times when we ignore it and hope it will go away on its own. Sometimes it does. Other times something has to be...
Arts Council celebrates opening of 2022 Broadway sculpture exhibit7Seven new art pieces were formally "introduced" to downtown Cape Girardeau in Thursday night's kickoff of the ninth annual Outdoor Sculpture Exhibition. Those attending the event were able to meet and greet a few of the artists selected this year....
Southeast faculty member named by Parson to volunteerism commissionRobin L. Smith, who teaches at Southeast Missouri State University, is one of three appointments by Gov. Mike Parson to the Missouri Community Service Commission (MCSC). "Our commissioners are Missouri's ambassadors of service, and we're excited to...
State lawmaker omits Cape Girardeau County in bill, pledges correction10People make mistakes and state Rep. Dave Griffith of Jefferson City (R-60th Dist.) vows to fix a legislative error quickly. Griffith's measure, House Bill 1562, designates nearly all of Southeast Missouri as the "Stars and Stripes Historic Region."...
Most read 4/7/22Lawsuits significantly increase cost of Jackson school project14An adverse court ruling this week in a long-running lawsuit involving Jackson School District could cost the district about $5 million. Cape Girardeau County Circuit Judge Benjamin Lewis issued the ruling Tuesday in favor of Total Electric, an...
Most read 4/7/22Fox says will not seek recount in mayoral race4Cape Girardeau Mayor Bob Fox said Wednesday he will not seek a recount in the race he narrowly lost to Stacy Kinder in Tuesday's balloting. "The citizens who voted made their decision," he said in a text message. "I ran a fair, positive campaign...
Most read 4/6/22Thompson, Lewis are elected to fill Jackson School Board seats9This story is updated to reflect actual date of Verification Board meeting. In a four-way race for two seats on the Jackson School Board, formally known as Reorganized School District R-2, incumbent Brian Thompson and newcomer Kristen Lewis were...
Most read 4/6/22Cape voters elect Kinder as new mayor: Presson, Randle, Bliss win council seats; Welker, Langston on Cape School Board12Stacy Kinder was elected Cape Girardeau's next mayor and its first female leader in a close race with incumbent Bob Fox on Tuesday. Kinder received 2,113 votes, edging out a win over Mayor Fox, who received 2,090 -- a difference of 23 votes. Kinder...
