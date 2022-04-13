Thebes Courthouse News

The Thebes Historical Society is planning to host a Memorial Day weekend event on Saturday and Sunday, May 28th and 29th from 10 AM to 3 PM. Tim Cook's food truck, Smoky Hill BBQ will be serving food on site and the historical society will have sodas, bottled water and desserts available for purchase. There will be a community worship service inside the courthouse at 10 AM on that Sunday.

This event is our primary fundraiser for the year. A quilt will be raffled and there are various T-shirts and souvenir items available in the gift shop. We are a 501c3 organization, therefore donations are tax deductible as allowed by law. We welcome new members who are interested in joining and we are always in need of volunteers during our events and our work days. Small town populations are dwindling and members are aging, so we depend upon the community in order to maintain the 1848 Thebes Courthouse.

In preparation for reopening for the 2022 tourism season, we have planned a work day on Thursday, May 19th beginning at 8 AM. Please consider coming to help us organize and clean for the upcoming season. We will reopen for tours on Saturday, May 21st and Sunday, May 22nd. Regular hours are Saturdays from 10 AM to 1 PM and Sundays from 1 PM to 3 PM. Arrangements can sometimes be made to open for group tours.

For more information or to contact us, visit our website: www.thebescourthouse.com or our Facebook page: Thebes Historical Courthouse.