Today in History
Today is Sunday, April 17, the 107th day of 2022. There are 258 days left in the year.
Today's Highlight in History:
On April 17, 1961, some 1,500 CIA-trained Cuban exiles launched the disastrous Bay of Pigs invasion of Cuba in an attempt to topple Fidel Castro, whose forces crushed the incursion by the third day.
On this date:
In 1521, Martin Luther went before the Diet of Worms to face charges stemming from his religious writings. (Luther was later declared an outlaw by Holy Roman Emperor Charles V.)
In 1961, "The Apartment" won the Academy Award for best picture of 1960; Burt Lancaster was named best actor for "Elmer Gantry," while the best actress award went to Elizabeth Taylor for "Butterfield 8."
In 1964, Ford Motor Co. unveiled the Mustang at the New York World's Fair.
In 1969, a jury in Los Angeles convicted Sirhan Sirhan of assassinating Sen. Robert F. Kennedy.
In 1970, Apollo 13 astronauts James A. Lovell, Fred W. Haise and Jack Swigert splashed down safely in the Pacific, four days after a ruptured oxygen tank crippled their spacecraft while en route to the moon.
In 1972, the Boston Marathon allowed women to compete for the first time; Nina Kuscsik was the first officially recognized women's champion, with a time of 3:10:26.
In 1973, Federal Express (later FedEx) began operations as 14 planes carrying 186 packages took off from Memphis International Airport, bound for 25 U.S. cities.
In 1975, Cambodia's five-year war ended as the capital Phnom Penh fell to the Khmer Rouge, which instituted brutal, radical policies that claimed an estimated 1.7 million lives until the regime was overthrown in 1979.
In 1986, at London's Heathrow Airport, a bomb was discovered in the bag of Anne-Marie Murphy, a pregnant Irishwoman about to board an El Al jetliner to Israel; she'd been tricked into carrying the bomb by her Jordanian fiance, Nezar Hindawi. The bodies of kidnapped American Peter Kilburn and Britons Philip Padfield and Leigh Douglas were found near Beirut; they had been slain in apparent retaliation for the U.S. raid on Libya.
In 1991, the Dow Jones industrial average closed above 3,000 for the first time, ending the day at 3,004.46, up 17.58.
In 1993, a federal jury in Los Angeles convicted two former police officers of violating the civil rights of beaten motorist Rodney King; two other officers were acquitted. Turkish President Turgut Ozal died at age 66.
In 2020, President Donald Trump urged supporters to "LIBERATE" three states led by Democratic governors, apparently encouraging protests against stay-at-home mandates aimed at stopping the coronavirus. Washington Democratic Gov. Jay Inslee accused Trump of "fomenting domestic rebellion and spreading lies."
Ten years ago: Riding on the back of a 747 jet, retired space shuttle Discovery traveled from Cape Canaveral, Florida, to Chantilly, Virginia, to be installed in its new home: the Smithsonian's National Air and Space Museum annex near Washington Dulles Airport in Northern Virginia. Jamie Moyer, at age 49, became the oldest pitcher ever to win a major league contest as the Colorado Rockies beat the San Diego Padres 5-3.
Five years ago: Opening his first White House Easter Egg Roll, President Donald Trump extolled the strength of America as thousands of kids, and some adults, reveled in the time-honored tradition of rolling hard-boiled eggs across the manicured lawn. Kenyans ruled the Boston Marathon, with Geoffrey Kirui and Edna Kiplagat winning the race in their debuts.
One year ago: The global death toll from the coronavirus topped 3 million people, according to Johns Hopkins University, amid repeated setbacks in the worldwide vaccination campaign and a deepening crisis in places such as Brazil, India and France. Britain's Prince Philip was laid to rest in a funeral ceremony at Windsor Castle that honored his lifetime of service; his wife of 73 years, Queen Elizabeth II, sat alone at the ceremony, setting an example amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Today's Birthdays: Actor David Bradley is 80. Composer-musician Jan Hammer is 74. Actor Olivia Hussey is 71. Actor Clarke Peters is 70. Rapper Afrika Bambaataa is 65. Actor Sean Bean is 63. Former NFL quarterback Boomer Esiason is 61. Actor Joel Murray is 60. Rock singer Maynard James Keenan is 58. Actor Lela Rochon is 58. Actor William Mapother is 57. Actor Leslie Bega is 55. Actor Henry Ian Cusick is 55. Actor Kimberly Elise is 55. Singer Liz Phair is 55. Director/producer Adam McKay is 54. Rapper-actor Redman is 52. Actor Jennifer Garner is 50. Singer Victoria Beckham is 48. Actor-singer Lindsay Korman is 44. Actor Tate Ellington is 43. Actor Nicholas D'Agosto is 42. Actor Charlie Hofheimer is 41. Actor Rooney Mara is 37. Actor Jacqueline MacInnes Wood is 35. Actor Paulie Litt is 27. Actor Dee Dee Davis is 26.
-
Woman struck by vehicle, hospitalizedOne person was hurt in an early morning crash Saturday in Cape Girardeau. According to Cpl. Ryan Droege of Cape Girardeau Police Department, a vehicle struck a woman and another vehicle at the Rhodes station at 546 S. Sprigg St. at about 4:18 a.m....
-
Fox looks back on four years as mayor5Bob Fox began his service in Cape Girardeau's municipal government as a Ward 5 representative on the City Council, and the next chapter was as the city's mayor. That chapter is coming to a close. Fox was elected to Cape's council in 2016 and served...
-
Mississippi County deputy charged in connection with police chase2BUNCOMBE, Ill. -- A Mississippi County, Missouri, deputy is facing charges in connection to a police chase into Illinois in October 2021. On Thursday, the Illinois State Police (ISP) Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI), Zone 7, released their...
-
Jackson school district appeals latest ruling in Total Electric lawsuit11Jackson R-2 School District has appealed a recent local court ruling in a long-running lawsuit over the district's events center. Counsel for the district filed the appeal to the Eastern District of the state Court of Appeals on Thursday. The appeal...
-
Churches' 'Path to the Cross' teeming with unique exhibits1Sixty-five unique exhibits tell the "Path to the Cross." Members of First Presbyterian Church and Westminster Presbyterian Church, both of Cape Girardeau, gathered crosses for the event. They range from simple wooden crosses to stained-glass...
-
Woman's disappearance still a mystery 43 years laterForty-three years after a Scott County woman went missing while working a day shift at self-service gas station, her family, law enforcement and community members continue to ask the question: What happened to Cheryl Anne Scherer? "It's one of the...
-
Jackson Board of Aldermen agenda for 4/17/22City of Jackson mayor and Board of Aldermen Regular meeting 6 p.m. Monday Adoption of agenda n Motion adopting the regular meeting agenda Approval of minutes n Motion approving the minutes of the regular meeting of April 4 Public hearing n Hearing...
-
Cape Girardeau City Council agenda for 4-18-22Cape Girardeau City Council 5 p.m. Tuesday, City Hall Communications/reports n City Council staff Items for discussion n Appearances by Advisory Board applicants n Planning and Zoning Commission report n Appearances regarding items not listed on the...
-
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda for 4/18/22 meetingCape Girardeau County Commission 9 a.m. today 1 Barton Square, Jackson Approval of minutes n Minutes of stated meetings of April 11 Communications/reports -- other elected officials n None at this time Public comments n Items listed on the agenda...
-
United Way of Southeast Missouri faces decision time on grant moniesThe United Way of Southeast Missouri's triennial grant application process recently came to an end. Now the organization has to decide, who gets the money? Elizabeth Shelton, executive director of the United Way of Southeast Missouri, said there are...
-
Arrow staff and mass media students win more than 20 awards at MCMA conferenceStaff members of the Southeast Missouri State University Arrow attended the Missouri College Media Association (MCMA) Conference, where they won 23 awards across 16 categories. The event was April 8 and 9 at Missouri Western State University in St....
-
Shots fired in Cape Girardeau8According to Cape Girardeau Police Department, a "shots fired" call was received Wednesday. Police responded, taking one adult into custody and transporting one juvenile to the Cape Girardeau County Juvenile Office. Cpl. Ryan Droege said a vehicle...
-
Deadline extended for proposals to replace commercial air service at Cape airport9Cape Girardeau Regional Airport manager Katrina Amos said the US Department of Transportation has extended the deadline for proposals from airlines to provide commercial service at the airport. The previous deadline was Monday and has now been...
-
Kinder outraised, outspent Fox in winning Cape Girardeau mayoralty7According to documents filed by each of the candidates whose names appeared on the April 5 general municipal ballot, Stacy Kinder who scored a narrow victory over incumbent Bob Fox in the race for Cape Girardeau mayor also outperformed him in...
-
Behind the badge: Cape County cop, tells his storyGrowing up near Los Angeles, Sgt. Cody Windbigler of Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Office had good interactions with law enforcement. He also had not-so-good ones. None of the experiences made him dream of becoming a cop. At least, not until he...
-
Robinson resigns as Sikeston superintendentSIKESTON, Mo. Sikeston School District superintendent Tony Robinson announced Wednesday his resignation from the district, effective June 30. "I want to take this time to thank the Sikeston community for the opportunity to serve as the...
-
Cape Girardeau County unveils redesigned websiteCape Girardeau County's website, hosted at capecounty.us, now has a new look. "We hope residents will find it accessible and easier to navigate," said Charlie Herbst, 2nd District commissioner, referring to changes made to the original web pages,...
-
As tornado season begins, an expert weighs inFriday, it was cold enough for a few snowflakes to fall in Southeast Missouri. By Sunday afternoon, people were comfortable outdoors in shorts and T-shirts, as temperatures hovered in the mid-70s with nightly temperatures rising 30 degrees in that...
-
Youth attends WrestleMania through Dream Factory of SEMO2Thanks to Dream Factory of Southeast Missouri, 14-year-old Quincy Craison realized his dream of attending WrestleMania. According to Justin Winkler, community outreach coordinator for Dream Factory of SEMO, Quincy's daily activities are impacted by...
-
Chaffee convenience store allegedly robbed4CHAFFEE, Mo, -- Chaffee police are searching for two suspects wanted in connection with an alleged convenience store robbery. The incident allegedly happened late Monday night at Rhodes 101 Convenience Store on Highway 77. According to police, two...
-
Cape Girardeau School Board organizes after election, approves contract2This story is updated. In a special organizational meeting held Monday at Cape Girardeau School District's central office, Matthew Welker was elected by his peers to be the next president of the Board of Education, succeeding Kyle McDonald, who...
-
Local gas prices still dropping, U.S. average expected to keep falling45The average price of a gallon of regular unleaded gasoline fell to $3.786 per gallon in Cape Girardeau County on Monday, down 7 cents from a week ago and down 16 cents from a month ago, according to the American Automobile Association. Conversely,...
-
Cape Girardeau Council recognizes Fox, Moore for service to city3Cape Girardeau Mayor Bob Fox and Ward 2 Councilwoman Shelly Moore were honored for their service to the city Monday evening. Fox and Moore will exit the council when new members are sworn in next Monday. Moore reached her limit of two terms, and...
-
Adult and Teen Challenge celebrates recovery stories at spring banquet2"Celebrating Over 50 Years of Miracles" was the theme of this year's banquet based on the miraculous success stories the Rev. James Bolin has witnessed over the years in Adult and Teen Challenge Mid-America. Bolin said he was very happy with this...
-
Route E in Perryville to close for city sewer workRoute E from Ridge Drive to Independence Drive in Perryville, Missouri, will be closed as the City of Perryville installs a sewer main pipe under the roadway. Missouri Department of Transportation news release said the work will begin April 25 and...
-
Sikeston Jaycee Bootheel Rodeo entertainment announced for annual event6SIKESTON, Mo. The concert lineup for the 70th annual Sikeston Jaycee Bootheel Rodeo was announced Friday as the Sikeston Jaycees aim to incorporate old traditions with new ones while celebrating this year's milestone event. The announcement was...
-
Jackson unicorn dog Narwhal featured in 2022 calendarA Jackson puppy who became internationally famous because of a tail growing from its forehead is becoming even more famous thanks to being featured in a calendar. Narwhal the Little Magical Furry Unicorn became well known after Rochelle Steffen,...
-
Poplar Bluff couple faces child-endangerment charges5POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. A Poplar Bluff couple sits in the Butler County Jail after police officers visited their residence Wednesday and allegedly found them and their five children living in dangerously unsanitary conditions. Aaron and Teyrsa Medley of...
-
Combination music store, watering hole coming to Cape Girardeau4Spectrum Record Lounge, a combination bar and record store, is expected to open this summer at 113 Broadway in Cape Girardeau, a site formerly known as Pour House sports bar. Travis Tyson and Parker Bond are part-owners and co-proprietors of the...
-
Two arrested in connection to fatal overdose in Butler CountyAn apparent overdose death has led to investigators pursuing felony murder charges against two suspects. Early on Sunday, Butler County deputy Damion Smith responded to a residence on County Road 526 in reference to an unresponsive male. "Upon...
-
Bon Bon's of Cape Girardeau to add Le Lounge8Bon Bon's, 125 N. Water St. in Cape Girardeau, plans to open Le Lounge above its bakery and cafe May 18. Stairs to access the lounge, which will feature a full bar, live music and homemade gelato and sorbet, were installed last week. Keeping with...
