Prayer 4-10-22
Father God, we worship you, for you are the potter and we are the clay. Amen.
Cape Girardeau's Codefi joins Springfield firm in announcing job creation initiativeCape Girardeau's Codefi LLC -- a technology incubator -- has joined eFactory of Springfield, Missouri, in announcing the launch of what both are calling "one of the largest regional workforce and business development networks in state history." In a...
Actor Dirk Benedict speaks about Angelou film at SEMOActor Dirk Benedict visited Cape Girardeau this week to discuss the Maya Angelou movie "Georgia, Georgia," in which he starred. Best known for playing Lt. Starbuck on "Battlestar Galactica" and Faceman on "The A-Team," Benedict's appearance was part...
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda for 4/11/22 meetingCape Girardeau County Commission 9 a.m. today 1 Barton Square, Jackson Approval of minutes n Minutes of stated meetings of April 4 Communications/reports -- other elected officials n None at this time Public comments n Items listed on the agenda...
Saint Francis orthopedic surgeon helps patients navigate choices around joint painWe have all dealt with some level of pain. For some it is the occasional ache, while others deal with more chronic issues. There are times when we ignore it and hope it will go away on its own. Sometimes it does. Other times something has to be...
Arts Council celebrates opening of 2022 Broadway sculpture exhibit6Seven new art pieces were formally "introduced" to downtown Cape Girardeau in Thursday night's kickoff of the ninth annual Outdoor Sculpture Exhibition. Those attending the event were able to meet and greet a few of the artists selected this year....
Southeast faculty member named by Parson to volunteerism commissionRobin L. Smith, who teaches at Southeast Missouri State University, is one of three appointments by Gov. Mike Parson to the Missouri Community Service Commission (MCSC). "Our commissioners are Missouri's ambassadors of service, and we're excited to...
State lawmaker omits Cape Girardeau County in bill, pledges correction5People make mistakes and state Rep. Dave Griffith of Jefferson City (R-60th Dist.) vows to fix a legislative error quickly. Griffith's measure, House Bill 1562, designates nearly all of Southeast Missouri as the "Stars and Stripes Historic Region."...
SEMO graduate asks state House colleagues for more money for alma mater11This story is updated. State Rep. Kevin Windham Jr. wants Southeast Missouri State University his alma mater to receive more state budget funding. House lawmakers debated fiscal year 2023's operating budget this week in Jefferson City. The...
Lawsuits significantly increase cost of Jackson school project12An adverse court ruling this week in a long-running lawsuit involving Jackson School District could cost the district about $5 million. Cape Girardeau County Circuit Judge Benjamin Lewis issued the ruling Tuesday in favor of Total Electric, an...
Fox says will not seek recount in mayoral race4Cape Girardeau Mayor Bob Fox said Wednesday he will not seek a recount in the race he narrowly lost to Stacy Kinder in Tuesday's balloting. "The citizens who voted made their decision," he said in a text message. "I ran a fair, positive campaign...
Cape Girardeau Citizen Academy looks for aspiring city leadersCape Girardeau residents can get an up close look at how the city functions through Citizen Academy. The academy, which is hosted every year in the spring and fall, is used as a way to inform citizens on how the different departments of city...
Sikeston voters reject proposed fireworks ordinance; choose city, school representativesSIKESTON, Mo. In Tuesday's municipal election, voters in Sikeston decided against adopting an ordinance to allow the discharge of fireworks within the city limits. In a vote total of 711 "no" votes to 653 "yes" votes, Sikeston voters defeated the...
State's high court finds error in resentencing of Advance manIn a 6-1 decision announced Tuesday, the Missouri Supreme Court has sent back, or remanded, the case of Shawn W. Yount of Advance, Missouri, for resentencing, agreeing with Yount a lower court "plainly erred" in allowing him to be designated "a...
Seabaugh, Baker win Jackson alderman seats1The story is updated to reflect actual date of Verification Board meeting. Voters in Jackson's Ward 3 have elected challenger Mike Seabaugh in a 52.9% to 47.1% narrow victory over longtime incumbent aldermen Larry Cunningham, according to...
Thompson, Lewis are elected to fill Jackson School Board seats9This story is updated to reflect actual date of Verification Board meeting. In a four-way race for two seats on the Jackson School Board, formally known as Reorganized School District R-2, incumbent Brian Thompson and newcomer Kristen Lewis were...
Cape voters elect Kinder as new mayor: Presson, Randle, Bliss win council seats; Welker, Langston on Cape School Board12Stacy Kinder was elected Cape Girardeau's next mayor and its first female leader in a close race with incumbent Bob Fox on Tuesday. Kinder received 2,113 votes, edging out a win over Mayor Fox, who received 2,090 -- a difference of 23 votes. Kinder...
Lewis wins Cape County health board election6William Lewis unseated incumbent Phillip Taylor on the Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center Board on Tuesday night, conquering a position made controversial by COVID-19. The board's actions taken because of COVID-19 -- including masking...
Electrical repair will affect Cape PD headquarters Wednesday2A scheduled electrical repair at Cape Girardeau Police Department will shut off power to the headquarters Wednesday. Officials anticipate the outage to begin at 8 a.m. and last until about 2 p.m. The facility will be closed to the public during this...
Whitworth, Walter named to Scott City positions4Dustin Whitworth is Scott City's new administrator, replacing Mike Dudek. Dudek remains with the municipality, filling Scott City's vacant city clerk position -- a role Dudek held before becoming administrator three years ago. Whitworth, who has...
Wiginton reelected as Marble Hill mayor; Prop A approved for Bollinger CountyMARBLE HILL, Mo. -- Trey Wiginton has been reelected mayor of Marble Hill. Wiginton received 123 votes, and opponent Charley Neeley received 41 votes. Voters approved Proposition A, 792 to 320, which will allow Bollinger County to impose a...
Charleston High School institutes new cellphone policy3CHARLESTON, Mo. -- Beginning Monday, students at Charleston High School are no longer permitted to bring their cellphones to school. In a letter to parents, Jamarcus Williams, Charleston High School principal, said students will be asked to either...
Obelisk will welcome downtown Cape visitors24Visitors to downtown Cape Girardeau will be greeted with a new welcome sign planned by the Downtown Community Improvement District and Old Town Cape. At Monday night's meeting, the City Council discussed improvements to the downtown area, including...
Sunny Hill owners announce retirement, closing of business6Sunny Hill Gardens & Florist, a familiar site for decades at 206 N. Kingshighway in Cape Girardeau, has announced via social media its imminent closing. "It is with heavy hearts that we have to announce this will be our final season," read Sunny...
'Suspicious item' found at Winks in Cape Girardeau7Cape Girardeau police were investigating a suspicious item Monday morning at Winks in Cape Girardeau. A spokesman for the police department said the store, at the intersection of Lexington Avenue and Perryville Road, had been evacuated and the...
Most read 4/4/22Suspect in Poplar Bluff school inquiry found deadPOPLAR BLUFF, Mo. A Poplar Bluff School District teacher who was on administrative leave and under investigation by law enforcement was found dead Wednesday morning. Joel McDuffey, 37, softball head coach and baseball assistant coach, died from a...
Most read 4/4/22Cafe coming to Cape Girardeau's Mount Auburn CenterFresh Healthy Cafe, a fast-casual restaurant, will open a second location later this spring at 1707 N. Mount Auburn Road in Cape Girardeau, part of the Rhodes Group development known as Mount Auburn Center. The original cafe, inside Saint Francis...
Most read 4/2/22Fleeing suspect in Cape crashes into historic landmark13According to a social media post by the Kellerman Foundation for Historic Preservation, a suspect fleeing from Cape Girardeau police crashed into a wall at the historic landmark often referred to as the "Flag House" in downtown Cape Girardeau. The...