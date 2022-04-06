Opening reception this week for new sculptures in downtown Cape

Editorial

There's a new lineup of sculptures along Broadway in downtown Cape Girardeau, and an opening reception will be held Thursday evening to celebrate this year's display.

"Every year we do this to celebrate public art along the path of the Broadway corridor and tens of thousands of people get to see it on a daily basis. So that is a really big deal," said Kelly Downes, director of the Arts Council of Southeast Missouri. "We're really proud of the yearly contribution it gives to the corridor. This one is funded by the National Endowment for the Arts."

A reception -- which is hosted by the Arts Council, City of Cape Girardeau, Public Art Committee and Old Town Cape -- will be held at 5:30 p.m. Thursday in the Vasterling Suites courtyard on the corner of N. Fountain and Broadway. Along with a speech from the mayor, the seven artists whose work is on display will be on hand.

More information about the Outdoor Sculpture Exhibition can be found online at capearts.org/odse.

Cape Girardeau has a dynamic arts community, and this is just one example. We hope you'll take some time to check out the sculptures the next time you're downtown.