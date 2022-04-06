News about Cape and Jackson matters. Sign up for free updates.
Prayer 4-6-22
Father God, thank you that everyone in Christ is a new creation. Amen.
Cape voters elect Kinder as new mayor: Presson, Randle, Blisswin council seats; Welker, Langston on Cape School BoardStacy Kinder was elected Cape Girardeau's next mayor and its first female leader in a close race with incumbent Bob Fox on Tuesday. Kinder received 2,113 votes, edging out a win over Mayor Fox, who received 2,090 -- a difference of 23 votes. Kinder...
Thompson, Lewis are elected to fill Jackson School Board seatsIn a four-way race for two seats on the Jackson School Board, formally known as Reorganized School District R-2, incumbent Brian Thompson and newcomer Kristen Lewis were elected. n Brian Thompson (inc): 1,713 (32.9%) n Kristen Lewis: 1,190 (22.9%) n...
Whitworth, Walter named to Scott City positionsDustin Whitworth is Scott City's new administrator, replacing Mike Dudek. Dudek remains with the municipality, filling Scott City's vacant city clerk position -- a role Dudek held before becoming administrator three years ago. Whitworth, who has...
Seabaugh, Baker win Jackson alderman seatsVoters in Jackson's Ward 3 have elected challenger Mike Seabaugh in a 52.9% to 47.1% narrow victory over longtime incumbent aldermen Larry Cunningham, according to unofficial results from Cape Girardeau County County Clerk Kara Clark Summers....
Hospital board member ousted in Perry County; Perryville mayor reelectedVoters in Perry County, Missouri, ousted an incumbent hospital board member but gave the mayor in Perryville another term. In complete but unofficial results, Stephen Rozier lost his reelection bid as a trustee of Perry County Memorial Hospital to...
Scott County voters approve school proposals; Scott City use tax passesScott County voters approved a number of public school bond issues and rejected a fire protection district measure, while a use tax measure passed in Scott City after several failed campaigns. The use tax, which would impose the city's sales tax on...
Wiginton reelected as Marble Hill mayor; Prop A approved for Bollinger CountyMARBLE HILL, Mo. -- Trey Wiginton has been reelected mayor of Marble Hill. Wiginton received 123 votes, and opponent Charley Neeley received 41 votes. Voters approved Proposition A, 792 to 320, which will allow Bollinger County to impose a...
Charleston High School institutes new cellphone policyCHARLESTON, Mo. -- Beginning Monday, students at Charleston High School are no longer permitted to bring their cellphones to school. In a letter to parents, Jamarcus Williams, Charleston High School principal, said students will be asked to either...
Electrical repair will affect Cape PD headquarters WednesdayA scheduled electrical repair at Cape Girardeau Police Department will shut off power to the headquarters Wednesday. Officials anticipate the outage to begin at 8 a.m. and last until about 2 p.m. The facility will be closed to the public during this...
Lewis wins Cape County health board electionWilliam Lewis unseated incumbent Phillip Taylor on the Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center Board on Tuesday night, conquering a position made controversial by COVID-19. The board's actions taken because of COVID-19 -- including masking...
Obelisk will welcome downtown Cape visitors18Visitors to downtown Cape Girardeau will be greeted with a new welcome sign planned by the Downtown Community Improvement District and Old Town Cape. At Monday night's meeting, the City Council discussed improvements to the downtown area, including...
Shipyard Music Festival dates announcedShipyard Music Festival will return Sept. 23 and 24 in Cape Girardeau. The music festival will again be held on the grounds of Century Casino Cape Girardeau. No acts have been announced, but Jeff Rawson of rustmedia, organizer of the festival, said...
Saint Francis orthopedic surgeon helps patients navigate choices around joint painWe have all dealt with some level of pain. For some it is the occasional ache, while others deal with more chronic issues. There are times when we ignore it and hope it will go away on its own. Sometimes it does. Other times something has to be...
Suspect charged in aftermath of downtown Cape pursuit5An incident over the weekend has resulted in several charges against a suspect who ultimately crashed into a wall at a historic Cape Girardeau facility. A probable-cause statement indicated Tanarius Damun Twiggs, 43, was driving a Dodge Charger on...
Jackson bridge replacement project advancesJackson's Board of Aldermen voted Monday to approve an $81,682 payment to Cochran Engineering of Farmington, Missouri, for "construction engineering and inspection services" for the upcoming West Mary Street Low Water Crossing Bridge and Sidewalk...
Sunny Hill owners announce retirement, closing of business4Sunny Hill Gardens & Florist, a familiar site for decades at 206 N. Kingshighway in Cape Girardeau, has announced via social media its imminent closing. "It is with heavy hearts that we have to announce this will be our final season," read Sunny...
Southeast's Synergies Day features author, ex-Chick-fil-A executiveSteve Robinson, former Chick-fil-A chief marketing officer, will keynote Thursday's SEMO Synergies Day in the University Center Ballroom on Southeast Missouri State University's Cape Girardeau campus. The event caps nearly a full week of related...
Earthquake expert weighs in on recent local earthquakesSmall earthquakes, such as the two recorded near Lake Wappapello on Sunday, rarely cause damage. But Missouri was once, briefly, the earthquake capital of America. Back in 1811 and 1812, a region encompassing Missouri called The New Madrid Seismic...
Cape Rock Drive closed for pavement repairsCape Rock Drive in Cape Girardeau will be closed as construction crews perform pavement repairs, according to a Missouri Department of Transportation news release. The street will be closed from Marsha Kay Drive to Kingshighway beginning at 7:30...
'Suspicious item' found at Winks in Cape Girardeau6Cape Girardeau police were investigating a suspicious item Monday morning at Winks in Cape Girardeau. A spokesman for the police department said the store, at the intersection of Lexington Avenue and Perryville Road, had been evacuated and the...
Cape man arrested for 2 alleged feloniesA Cape Girardeau man was taken into custody Saturday morning for two alleged felonies. A Missouri State Highway Patrol report states Anthony West, 36, was arrested for alleged felony tampering with a motor vehicle and alleged felony possession of a...
Cape man arrested for alleged DWIA Cape Girardeau man was taken into custody early Saturday morning for alleged driving while intoxicated. A Missouri State Highway Patrol report states Brady Coleman, 24, was arrested shortly before 2 a.m. in Cape Girardeau County. He was taken to...
Pedestrian dies after being struck by car near PuxicoPUXICO, Mo. A 33-year-old woman was killed Saturday night when she was struck by a car on Highway 51, one-quarter of a mile south of Puxico. According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol, Joshua M. Swasho, 22, of Essex, Missouri, was operating a...
Most read 4/4/22Suspect in Poplar Bluff school inquiry found deadPOPLAR BLUFF, Mo. A Poplar Bluff School District teacher who was on administrative leave and under investigation by law enforcement was found dead Wednesday morning. Joel McDuffey, 37, softball head coach and baseball assistant coach, died from a...
Most read 4/4/22Cafe coming to Cape Girardeau's Mount Auburn CenterFresh Healthy Cafe, a fast-casual restaurant, will open a second location later this spring at 1707 N. Mount Auburn Road in Cape Girardeau, part of the Rhodes Group development known as Mount Auburn Center. The original cafe, inside Saint Francis...
Most read 4/2/22Fleeing suspect in Cape crashes into historic landmark13According to a social media post by the Kellerman Foundation for Historic Preservation, a suspect fleeing from Cape Girardeau police crashed into a wall at the historic landmark often referred to as the "Flag House" in downtown Cape Girardeau. The...
Most read 4/2/22Four-way race for two spots on Jackson school boardThere are four candidates running for two open spots Tuesday on the Jackson School Board, known officially as Reorganized School District R-2. Those elected will serve three-year terms. The candidates are Brian Thompson (incumbent), Paul Stoner...
Most read 3/30/22J.J. Williamson dies, first Black Cape Girardeau City Council member2The first Black member of Cape Girardeau City Council -- representing the municipality's northeast section -- James "J.J." Williamson, died March 23 in St. Peters, Missouri, at the age of 70. Williamson, a Sikeston, Missouri, native, was sworn in as...
Most read 3/30/22Bollinger County teacher charged with alleged sex crimes involving studentAn elementary school teacher in Bollinger County has been charged with a felony involving sexual contact with a student. Missouri court records indicate Rachel Baker of Glen Allen, Missouri, listed as an elementary teacher on the Woodland School...