Chronicles from the Care Center: Donald Rees reflects on life of barbering
Donald Rees, 90 years old, has been a fixture in Jackson for many years as the owner and operator of Rees Family Barber Shop. He currently resides in The Villas at Jackson and can be found each morning walking two miles around the area, counting each lap he makes around the buildings by moving a penny from one pocket of his pants to the other.
Of his routine, he says, When you make a round, a lot of times, if you walk more than six or seven, you forget what round youre on. So every time I get to the end of where I started, I drop a coin in my pocket.
His oldest son, Doug Rees, says since Donald's move to The Villas at Jackson, His health has been so much better.
After growing up in Camel, Mo., as the son of sharecroppers, Donald decided to join the Navy in 1951.
One day, I decided there was bound to be an easier way than picking cotton, so I told Mom, Im going to go to Poplar Bluff to join the Navy, he says.
He was assigned to an aviation supply ships barbershop, where he says he got plenty of practice barbering.
I didnt know nothing about cutting hair, but all the guys on that ship didnt care because nobody would see them, so I got good experience easy. I learned from my own mistakes, he says.
When Donald was discharged from the Navy four years later, he pursued his barbering license in St. Louis. After that, he moved to Jackson with his wife, Juanita, and was, at the time, one of the youngest barbers working with Jack Hoffmeister at Hoffmeisters Barber Shop, which became the Rees Family Barber Shop and is now Jackson Family Barber Shop. He eventually became the sole owner of Hoffmeisters Barber Shop and became a quick study in running it.
Donald recalls one specific customer who would come in. He says of the customer, He would never speak to any of the barbers I had. I cut his hair, and I didnt say one word to him.
When the time came to pay, Donald says the customer handed him seven dollars for the haircut and a $10 tip and told him the extra was for not trying to talk to him while cutting his hair.
I used that as an example. If anyone came in for a haircut, I let him lead the conversation, Donald says.
Donald calls himself a minuteman, able to make a split-second decision and have utter faith its the right call. His marriage to his wife Juanita is one example of this in his life.
I met her on Saturday night, and the next Saturday, I married her, he says. It dont take long to make up my mind, and its that way.
So, of course, when he met Juanita, it only took a date to the drive-in movie theater and an introduction to his mother before they married in December 1955. Even before his career as a barber made him an avid observer of character, he considered himself a pretty good judge of it.
She was just the kind of woman I was looking for, he says. I loved her so much. She was a nice lady, inside and out.
They were together for nearly 65 years before Juanita passed away in December 2021.
Donald and Juanita had three children, Doug, Danny and Penny, and kept the barber shop in the family for decades. Daughter-in-law Carol Rees says though Donald may not refer to himself as a family man, he certainly is one, with eight grandchildren, 17 great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren.
Hes a man of many interests, and the kids gravitated to him because what Grandpa did was usually pretty much fun, she says.
Those interests include a wide variety of hobbies. While he was a barber, he became interested in walking horses, and after his retirement in 1993, he spent his time training squirrel dogs and coon dogs. Despite not having any experience, he soon developed his own individual flair for training squirrel dogs.
A lot of dogs just run around and bark when theyve treed, but when I trained one, theyd all stand on the tree, and the squirrel would be there, he says.
Donald and Juanita were also known for dancing anywhere and everywhere: the kitchen, restaurants and small music venues with no dance floor.
Theyd clear the floor, Carol says. Its one of those things youd see in a movie. Everyone would just back off and watch them dance.
Donald still dances in his room at The Villas at Jackson, and a love of music runs in the family.
I was raised poor as a church mouse. I didnt have nothing, he says. I wanted to raise a family and made sure that they had more than I did when I grew up. And Ive achieved that.
-
Obelisk will welcome downtown Cape visitors7Visitors to downtown Cape Girardeau will be greeted with a new welcome sign planned by the Downtown Community Improvement District and Old Town Cape. At Monday night's meeting, the City Council discussed improvements to the downtown area, including...
-
Shipyard Music Festival dates announcedShipyard Music Festival will return Sept. 23 and 24 in Cape Girardeau. The music festival will again be held on the grounds of Century Casino Cape Girardeau. No acts have been announced, but Jeff Rawson of rustmedia, organizer of the festival, said...
-
Saint Francis orthopedic surgeon helps patients navigate choices around joint painWe have all dealt with some level of pain. For some it is the occasional ache, while others deal with more chronic issues. There are times when we ignore it and hope it will go away on its own. Sometimes it does. Other times something has to be...
-
Suspect charged in aftermath of downtown Cape pursuit4An incident over the weekend has resulted in several charges against a suspect who ultimately crashed into a wall at a historic Cape Girardeau facility. A probable-cause statement indicated Tanarius Damun Twiggs, 43, was driving a Dodge Charger on...
-
Jackson bridge replacement project advancesJackson's Board of Aldermen voted Monday to approve an $81,682 payment to Cochran Engineering of Farmington, Missouri, for "construction engineering and inspection services" for the upcoming West Mary Street Low Water Crossing Bridge and Sidewalk...
-
Sunny Hill owners announce retirement, closing of business3Sunny Hill Gardens & Florist, a familiar site for decades at 206 N. Kingshighway in Cape Girardeau, has announced via social media its imminent closing. "It is with heavy hearts that we have to announce this will be our final season," read Sunny...
-
Southeast's Synergies Day features author, ex-Chick-fil-A executiveSteve Robinson, former Chick-fil-A chief marketing officer, will keynote Thursday's SEMO Synergies Day in the University Center Ballroom on Southeast Missouri State University's Cape Girardeau campus. The event caps nearly a full week of related...
-
Earthquake expert weighs in on recent local earthquakesSmall earthquakes, such as the two recorded near Lake Wappapello on Sunday, rarely cause damage. But Missouri was once, briefly, the earthquake capital of America. Back in 1811 and 1812, a region encompassing Missouri called The New Madrid Seismic...
-
-
Cape Rock Drive closed for pavement repairsCape Rock Drive in Cape Girardeau will be closed as construction crews perform pavement repairs, according to a Missouri Department of Transportation news release. The street will be closed from Marsha Kay Drive to Kingshighway beginning at 7:30...
-
'Suspicious item' found at Winks in Cape Girardeau6Cape Girardeau police were investigating a suspicious item Monday morning at Winks in Cape Girardeau. A spokesman for the police department said the store, at the intersection of Lexington Avenue and Perryville Road, had been evacuated and the...
-
Cape man arrested for 2 alleged feloniesA Cape Girardeau man was taken into custody Saturday morning for two alleged felonies. A Missouri State Highway Patrol report states Anthony West, 36, was arrested for alleged felony tampering with a motor vehicle and alleged felony possession of a...
-
Cape man arrested for alleged DWIA Cape Girardeau man was taken into custody early Saturday morning for alleged driving while intoxicated. A Missouri State Highway Patrol report states Brady Coleman, 24, was arrested shortly before 2 a.m. in Cape Girardeau County. He was taken to...
-
Pedestrian dies after being struck by car near PuxicoPUXICO, Mo. A 33-year-old woman was killed Saturday night when she was struck by a car on Highway 51, one-quarter of a mile south of Puxico. According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol, Joshua M. Swasho, 22, of Essex, Missouri, was operating a...
-
Miner woman arrested for alleged weapon violationA Miner, Missouri, woman was arrested Thursday for several alleged violations. A Missouri State Highway Patrol report states Amy Kestner, 46, was taken into custody in Scott County for alleged felony unlawful possession of a firearm and felony...
-
Sikeston woman injured in crashA Sikeston, Missouri, woman suffered injuries in a one-vehicle crash Monday morning. A Missouri State Highway Patrol report states Chelsey Scheffer, 32, was eastbound on County Road 528 about 5 miles north of Miner when the 2021 Honda Accord she was...
-
Suspect in Poplar Bluff school inquiry found deadPOPLAR BLUFF, Mo. A Poplar Bluff School District teacher who was on administrative leave and under investigation by law enforcement was found dead Wednesday morning. Joel McDuffey, 37, softball head coach and baseball assistant coach, died from a...
-
Two seeking seat on board of Scott County school districtTwo people are seeking a one-year term on the Scott County school board. In Tuesday's general election, Kindel Ward is facing Todd Hall. Superintendent Bradley Kolwyck said Sunday the district's bond issue proposal, also on the ballot, would fund...
-
Former POW to be honored at Stars and Stripes Museum1BLOOMFIELD, Mo. Retired U.S. Air Force Col. John Clark, a six-year prisoner of war in North Vietnam who lives in Columbia, Missouri, will be recognized during a reception in his honor at 4 p.m. Friday at the Stars and Stripes Museum in...
-
Most read 4/4/22Cafe coming to Cape Girardeau's Mount Auburn CenterFresh Healthy Cafe, a fast-casual restaurant, will open a second location later this spring at 1707 N. Mount Auburn Road in Cape Girardeau, part of the Rhodes Group development known as Mount Auburn Center. The original cafe, inside Saint Francis...
-
SEMO awarded 2022-2023 Military Friendly Gold designation2For the second year in a row, Southeast Missouri State University has been honored with a "Military Friendly" distinction. Of all the schools surveyed by militaryfriendly.com, less than 37% were awarded the Military Friendly designation and less...
-
Roy Blunt to vote 'no' on Supreme Court nominee16Retiring U.S. Sen. Roy Blunt said he will not vote in the affirmative for U.S. Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson, while acknowledging her confirmation is all but assured. Blunt, 72, has represented Missouri in Congress's upper chamber...
-
Sikeston DPS sets up new, anonymous tip lineSIKESTON, Mo. The Sikeston Department of Public Safety has set up a new, anonymous tip line to help get more information from the public. DPS is now maintaining a tip line at (573) 475-3774 where citizens can easily submit information such as...
-
-
-
Fleeing suspect in Cape crashes into historic landmark13According to a social media post by the Kellerman Foundation for Historic Preservation, a suspect fleeing from Cape Girardeau police crashed into a wall at the historic landmark often referred to as the "Flag House" in downtown Cape Girardeau. The...
-
Contested political races abound in Southeast Mo.3Voters in the state will have an opportunity Tuesday to choose municipal and public school leaders and decide various tax and bond issues. In Cape Girardeau, a mayoral race leads the ballot. Incumbent Bob Fox is facing city council member Stacy...
-
Jackson aldermanic races wards 3 and 4There are two contested Board of Alderman races Tuesday in Jackson. Those elected will serve two-year terms. In Ward 3, incumbent Larry Cunningham is challenged by Mike Seabaugh. In Ward 4, incumbent Joe Bob Baker is opposed by Steven Lee. In wards...
-
Most read 4/2/22Four-way race for two spots on Jackson school boardThere are four candidates running for two open spots Tuesday on the Jackson School Board, known officially as Reorganized School District R-2. Those elected will serve three-year terms. The candidates are Brian Thompson (incumbent), Paul Stoner...
-
-
Most read 3/30/22J.J. Williamson dies, first Black Cape Girardeau City Council member2The first Black member of Cape Girardeau City Council -- representing the municipality's northeast section -- James "J.J." Williamson, died March 23 in St. Peters, Missouri, at the age of 70. Williamson, a Sikeston, Missouri, native, was sworn in as...
-
Most read 3/30/22Bollinger County teacher charged with alleged sex crimes involving studentAn elementary school teacher in Bollinger County has been charged with a felony involving sexual contact with a student. Missouri court records indicate Rachel Baker of Glen Allen, Missouri, listed as an elementary teacher on the Woodland School...
-
Most read 3/29/22Cape mayoral candidates mostly agree at debate28Cape Girardeau mayoral candidates squared off in a debate Monday night, with the election a week away. Incumbent Bob Fox and Ward 6 City Council member Stacy Kinder participated in the hourlong event, hosted by Cape Girardeau Public Library and...
-
Most read 3/28/22PB teacher placed on administrative leave after alleged misconductThe Poplar Bluff (Missouri) School District reported Friday it is cooperating with law enforcement following allegations of misconduct involving an employee. The allegations relate to a "breach of board policy regarding the professional conduct" of...