Column: April Fooling Around
April Fools Day, celebrated April 1 each year, has been observed for several centuries by several different countries and cultures, although its exact origins remain a mystery. On this day, youre supposed to pull a prank, play a hoax or inflict a practical joke on someone. Then, you yell, April Fools! at the victim to signify youre an idiot.
Historians think April Fools Day may date back to 1582, when France changed from the Julian to the Gregorian calendar. In the older Julian calendar, the new year began with the spring equinox on or around April first. People who didnt get the news and celebrated New Years on the first of April instead of the first of January were made fun of and became the butt of various April Fools jokes.
One of the favorite early April Fools jokes was to place a paper fish on the back of someone who was deemed to be jokeworthy, calling them a poisson davril (April fish). This meant you were young, gullible and easily caught. Oh, those wacky Frenchmen!
April Fools Day has also been linked to Roman festivals like Hilaria, which instantly reminds me of Festivus on the TV show Seinfeld. Hilaria was observed at the end of March by the followers of the cult of Cybele. People dressed up in disguises and mocked fellow citizens, prominent magistrates, etc. Sort of Mardi-Gras-meets-spring-break.
Some also speculate April Fools Day was connected to the vernal equinox, the first day of spring in the Northern Hemisphere (and also my mother Joans birthday, March 20). Mother Nature fooling people with her changing weather was the rationale behind this April fooling view.
The concept of April fooling spread through Britain in the 18th Century, and it became a two-day tradition. This began with hunting the gowk, in which people were sent on phony errands. (Gowk refers to a cuckoo bird, a symbol of foolishness.) This was followed by the amusingly-named Tailie Day, where pranks were played on peoples tails, like pinning a kick me sign on someones back end.
One of my favorite hunting the gowk stories involves my sister-in-laws grandmother, who was an elderly Atlanta matron at the time. Some nieces and nephews got together and conspired to play an April Fools prank on her. They called her, disguising their voices, and claimed to represent the local water utility company. They warned her that her water would be shut off soon for an undetermined amount of time, so she should store water in every receptacle possible.
Well, that poor old woman filled everything in her home! Pitchers, glasses, buckets and bathtubs were all overflowing when her relatives came by to tell her it was all a fake! I can imagine her looking over her kitchen knives as they explained the joke.
My mother had a good running April Fools joke in her childhood. For years, her father Hale would tell her and sister Janice there was a goat in their yard every April 1. The kids fell for it once or twice, then quickly learned to ignore him. Then, one year, her father insisted they look at the yard, and there was actually a goat standing there! Hale had arranged with a local farmer to loan him the goat and deliver it to their house.
My best friend Tony had an April Fools experience, also. Seeing a cattle crossing warning sign on a major road, which had been put up just before April 1, he presumed it was a joke. It wasnt. He hit a cow, disabling his car. When he called his then-girlfriend, now-wife Paula to pick him up, she didnt believe him. Because it was April 1. They finally worked it out, of course.
Well, my April fooling review is about over, as is my time as a published writer for TBY. Ive enjoyed bringing you every article. Now, excuse me, while I remove this paper fish stuck to my backside.
-
Obelisk will welcome downtown Cape visitors7Visitors to downtown Cape Girardeau will be greeted with a new welcome sign planned by the Downtown Community Improvement District and Old Town Cape. At Monday night's meeting, the City Council discussed improvements to the downtown area, including...
-
Shipyard Music Festival dates announcedShipyard Music Festival will return Sept. 23 and 24 in Cape Girardeau. The music festival will again be held on the grounds of Century Casino Cape Girardeau. No acts have been announced, but Jeff Rawson of rustmedia, organizer of the festival, said...
-
Saint Francis orthopedic surgeon helps patients navigate choices around joint painWe have all dealt with some level of pain. For some it is the occasional ache, while others deal with more chronic issues. There are times when we ignore it and hope it will go away on its own. Sometimes it does. Other times something has to be...
-
Suspect charged in aftermath of downtown Cape pursuit4An incident over the weekend has resulted in several charges against a suspect who ultimately crashed into a wall at a historic Cape Girardeau facility. A probable-cause statement indicated Tanarius Damun Twiggs, 43, was driving a Dodge Charger on...
-
Jackson bridge replacement project advancesJackson's Board of Aldermen voted Monday to approve an $81,682 payment to Cochran Engineering of Farmington, Missouri, for "construction engineering and inspection services" for the upcoming West Mary Street Low Water Crossing Bridge and Sidewalk...
-
Sunny Hill owners announce retirement, closing of business3Sunny Hill Gardens & Florist, a familiar site for decades at 206 N. Kingshighway in Cape Girardeau, has announced via social media its imminent closing. "It is with heavy hearts that we have to announce this will be our final season," read Sunny...
-
Southeast's Synergies Day features author, ex-Chick-fil-A executiveSteve Robinson, former Chick-fil-A chief marketing officer, will keynote Thursday's SEMO Synergies Day in the University Center Ballroom on Southeast Missouri State University's Cape Girardeau campus. The event caps nearly a full week of related...
-
Earthquake expert weighs in on recent local earthquakesSmall earthquakes, such as the two recorded near Lake Wappapello on Sunday, rarely cause damage. But Missouri was once, briefly, the earthquake capital of America. Back in 1811 and 1812, a region encompassing Missouri called The New Madrid Seismic...
-
-
Cape Rock Drive closed for pavement repairsCape Rock Drive in Cape Girardeau will be closed as construction crews perform pavement repairs, according to a Missouri Department of Transportation news release. The street will be closed from Marsha Kay Drive to Kingshighway beginning at 7:30...
-
'Suspicious item' found at Winks in Cape Girardeau6Cape Girardeau police were investigating a suspicious item Monday morning at Winks in Cape Girardeau. A spokesman for the police department said the store, at the intersection of Lexington Avenue and Perryville Road, had been evacuated and the...
-
Cape man arrested for 2 alleged feloniesA Cape Girardeau man was taken into custody Saturday morning for two alleged felonies. A Missouri State Highway Patrol report states Anthony West, 36, was arrested for alleged felony tampering with a motor vehicle and alleged felony possession of a...
-
Cape man arrested for alleged DWIA Cape Girardeau man was taken into custody early Saturday morning for alleged driving while intoxicated. A Missouri State Highway Patrol report states Brady Coleman, 24, was arrested shortly before 2 a.m. in Cape Girardeau County. He was taken to...
-
Pedestrian dies after being struck by car near PuxicoPUXICO, Mo. A 33-year-old woman was killed Saturday night when she was struck by a car on Highway 51, one-quarter of a mile south of Puxico. According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol, Joshua M. Swasho, 22, of Essex, Missouri, was operating a...
-
Miner woman arrested for alleged weapon violationA Miner, Missouri, woman was arrested Thursday for several alleged violations. A Missouri State Highway Patrol report states Amy Kestner, 46, was taken into custody in Scott County for alleged felony unlawful possession of a firearm and felony...
-
Sikeston woman injured in crashA Sikeston, Missouri, woman suffered injuries in a one-vehicle crash Monday morning. A Missouri State Highway Patrol report states Chelsey Scheffer, 32, was eastbound on County Road 528 about 5 miles north of Miner when the 2021 Honda Accord she was...
-
Suspect in Poplar Bluff school inquiry found deadPOPLAR BLUFF, Mo. A Poplar Bluff School District teacher who was on administrative leave and under investigation by law enforcement was found dead Wednesday morning. Joel McDuffey, 37, softball head coach and baseball assistant coach, died from a...
-
Two seeking seat on board of Scott County school districtTwo people are seeking a one-year term on the Scott County school board. In Tuesday's general election, Kindel Ward is facing Todd Hall. Superintendent Bradley Kolwyck said Sunday the district's bond issue proposal, also on the ballot, would fund...
-
Former POW to be honored at Stars and Stripes Museum1BLOOMFIELD, Mo. Retired U.S. Air Force Col. John Clark, a six-year prisoner of war in North Vietnam who lives in Columbia, Missouri, will be recognized during a reception in his honor at 4 p.m. Friday at the Stars and Stripes Museum in...
-
Most read 4/4/22Cafe coming to Cape Girardeau's Mount Auburn CenterFresh Healthy Cafe, a fast-casual restaurant, will open a second location later this spring at 1707 N. Mount Auburn Road in Cape Girardeau, part of the Rhodes Group development known as Mount Auburn Center. The original cafe, inside Saint Francis...
-
SEMO awarded 2022-2023 Military Friendly Gold designation2For the second year in a row, Southeast Missouri State University has been honored with a "Military Friendly" distinction. Of all the schools surveyed by militaryfriendly.com, less than 37% were awarded the Military Friendly designation and less...
-
Roy Blunt to vote 'no' on Supreme Court nominee16Retiring U.S. Sen. Roy Blunt said he will not vote in the affirmative for U.S. Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson, while acknowledging her confirmation is all but assured. Blunt, 72, has represented Missouri in Congress's upper chamber...
-
Sikeston DPS sets up new, anonymous tip lineSIKESTON, Mo. The Sikeston Department of Public Safety has set up a new, anonymous tip line to help get more information from the public. DPS is now maintaining a tip line at (573) 475-3774 where citizens can easily submit information such as...
-
-
-
Fleeing suspect in Cape crashes into historic landmark13According to a social media post by the Kellerman Foundation for Historic Preservation, a suspect fleeing from Cape Girardeau police crashed into a wall at the historic landmark often referred to as the "Flag House" in downtown Cape Girardeau. The...
-
Contested political races abound in Southeast Mo.3Voters in the state will have an opportunity Tuesday to choose municipal and public school leaders and decide various tax and bond issues. In Cape Girardeau, a mayoral race leads the ballot. Incumbent Bob Fox is facing city council member Stacy...
-
Jackson aldermanic races wards 3 and 4There are two contested Board of Alderman races Tuesday in Jackson. Those elected will serve two-year terms. In Ward 3, incumbent Larry Cunningham is challenged by Mike Seabaugh. In Ward 4, incumbent Joe Bob Baker is opposed by Steven Lee. In wards...
-
Most read 4/2/22Four-way race for two spots on Jackson school boardThere are four candidates running for two open spots Tuesday on the Jackson School Board, known officially as Reorganized School District R-2. Those elected will serve three-year terms. The candidates are Brian Thompson (incumbent), Paul Stoner...
-
-
Most read 3/30/22J.J. Williamson dies, first Black Cape Girardeau City Council member2The first Black member of Cape Girardeau City Council -- representing the municipality's northeast section -- James "J.J." Williamson, died March 23 in St. Peters, Missouri, at the age of 70. Williamson, a Sikeston, Missouri, native, was sworn in as...
-
Most read 3/30/22Bollinger County teacher charged with alleged sex crimes involving studentAn elementary school teacher in Bollinger County has been charged with a felony involving sexual contact with a student. Missouri court records indicate Rachel Baker of Glen Allen, Missouri, listed as an elementary teacher on the Woodland School...
-
Most read 3/29/22Cape mayoral candidates mostly agree at debate28Cape Girardeau mayoral candidates squared off in a debate Monday night, with the election a week away. Incumbent Bob Fox and Ward 6 City Council member Stacy Kinder participated in the hourlong event, hosted by Cape Girardeau Public Library and...
-
Most read 3/28/22PB teacher placed on administrative leave after alleged misconductThe Poplar Bluff (Missouri) School District reported Friday it is cooperating with law enforcement following allegations of misconduct involving an employee. The allegations relate to a "breach of board policy regarding the professional conduct" of...