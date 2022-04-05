A Look Back

*Menu
Tuesday, April 5, 2022

Rush H. Limbaugh Jr., a Cape Girardeau attorney and aviation enthusiast, smiled as he read a newspaper account in The Southeast Missourian of voter approval of a $115,000 airport bond on April 22, 1947. With the favorable vote, the city was able to move toward formal acquisition of Harris Field, the World War II training base. (G.D. Fronabarger ~ Southeast Missourian archive)