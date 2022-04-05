Today in History
Today is Tuesday, April 12, the 102nd day of 2022. There are 263 days left in the year.
Today's Highlight in History:
On April 12, 1861, the Civil War began as Confederate forces opened fire on Fort Sumter in South Carolina.
On this date:
In 1945, President Franklin D. Roosevelt died of a cerebral hemorrhage in Warm Springs, Georgia, at age 63; he was succeeded by Vice President Harry S. Truman.
In 1955, the Salk vaccine against polio was declared safe and effective.
In 1961, Soviet cosmonaut Yuri Gagarin became the first man to fly in space, orbiting the earth once before making a safe landing.
In 1963, civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr. was arrested and jailed in Birmingham, Alabama, charged with contempt of court and parading without a permit. (During his time behind bars, King wrote his "Letter from Birmingham Jail.")
In 1981, former world heavyweight boxing champion Joe Louis, 66, died in Las Vegas, Nevada.
In 1985, Sen. Jake Garn, R-Utah, became the first sitting member of Congress to fly in space as the shuttle Discovery lifted off.
In 1988, the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office issued a patent to Harvard University for a genetically engineered mouse, the first time a patent was granted for an animal life form.
In 1990, in its first meeting, East Germany's first democratically elected parliament acknowledged responsibility for the Nazi Holocaust, and asked the forgiveness of Jews and others who had suffered.
In 1992, after five years in the making, Euro Disneyland (now called Disneyland Paris) opened in Marne-La-Vallee, France, amid controversy as French intellectuals bemoaned the invasion of American pop culture.
In 2015, Hillary Rodham Clinton jumped back into presidential politics, announcing in a video her much-awaited second campaign for the White House.
In 2018, police in Philadelphia arrested two black men at a Starbucks; the men had been asked to leave after one of them was denied access to the restroom. (Starbucks apologized and, weeks later, closed thousands of stores for part of the day to conduct anti-bias training.)
In 2020, Christians around the world celebrated Easter Sunday isolated in their homes by the coronavirus. St. Peter's Square was barricaded to keep out crowds. Pope Francis celebrated Easter Mass inside the largely vacant basilica, calling for global solidarity in the face of the pandemic and urging political leaders to give hope and opportunity to people who had lost jobs.
Ten years ago: Jury selection began in Greensboro, North Carolina, for the corruption trial of former Democratic presidential candidate John Edwards, charged with six counts of campaign finance fraud. (The jury ended up acquitting Edwards of accepting illegal campaign contributions while deadlocking on the other five counts; federal prosecutors later dropped the remaining charges.)
Five years ago: The United States and China struck what appeared to be an unusual bargain as President Donald Trump said he wouldn't label China a currency manipulator and voiced confidence Chinese President Xi Jinping would help him deal with North Korea's mounting threat.
One year ago: Police clashed with protesters for a second night in the Minneapolis suburb where an officer had fatally shot a Black man, 20-year-old Daunte Wright, during a traffic stop. Iran blamed Israel for sabotage at its underground Natanz nuclear facility that damaged its centrifuges. After months of lockdown from the coronavirus, shops, gyms, hairdressers and other "non-essential" businesses across Britain reopened. President Joe Biden said he would nominate Christine Wormuth, a former senior Pentagon official, to be the first woman to lead the Army. (Wormuth would be confirmed the following month.) India reported another record daily surge in coronavirus infections to overtake Brazil as the second-worst-hit country, behind the United States.
Today's Birthdays: Playwright Alan Ayckbourn is 83. Jazz musician Herbie Hancock is 82. Rock singer John Kay (Steppenwolf) is 78. Actor Ed O'Neill is 76. Actor Dan Lauria is 75. Talk show host David Letterman is 75. Author Scott Turow is 73. Actor-playwright Tom Noonan is 71. R&B singer JD Nicholas (The Commodores) is 70. Singer Pat Travers is 68. Actor Andy Garcia is 66. Movie director Walter Salles is 66. Country singer Vince Gill is 65. Model/TV personality J Alexander is 64. Rock musician Will Sergeant (Echo & the Bunnymen) is 64. Rock singer Art Alexakis (Everclear) is 60. Country singer Deryl Dodd is 58. Folk-pop singer Amy Ray (Indigo Girls) is 58. Actor Alicia Coppola is 54. Rock singer Nicholas Hexum (311) is 52. Actor Retta is 52. Actor Nicholas Brendon is 51. Actor Shannen Doherty is 51. Actor Marley Shelton is 48. Actor Sarah Jane Morris is 45. Actor Jordana Spiro is 45. Rock musician Guy Berryman (Coldplay) is 44. Actor Riley Smith is 44. Actor Claire Danes is 43. Actor Jennifer Morrison is 43. Actor Matt McGorry is 36. Actor Brooklyn Decker is 35. Contemporary Christian musician Joe Rickard (Red) is 35. Rock singer-musician Brendon Urie (Panic! at the Disco) is 35. Actor Saoirse Ronan is 28.
-
Obelisk will welcome downtown Cape visitorsVisitors to downtown Cape Girardeau will be greeted with a new welcome sign planned by the Downtown Community Improvement District and Old Town Cape. At Monday night's meeting, the City Council discussed improvements to the downtown area, including...
-
Jackson bridge replacement project advancesJackson's Board of Aldermen voted Monday to approve an $81,682 payment to Cochran Engineering of Farmington, Missouri, for "construction engineering and inspection services" for the upcoming West Mary Street Low Water Crossing Bridge and Sidewalk...
-
Sunny Hill owners announce retirement, closing of business2Sunny Hill Gardens & Florist, a familiar site for decades at 206 N. Kingshighway in Cape Girardeau, has announced via social media its imminent closing. "It is with heavy hearts that we have to announce this will be our final season," read Sunny...
-
Shipyard Music Festival dates announcedShipyard Music Festival will return Sept. 23 and 24 in Cape Girardeau. The music festival will again be held on the grounds of Century Casino Cape Girardeau. No acts have been announced, but Jeff Rawson of rustmedia, organizer of the festival, said...
-
Southeast's Synergies Day features author, ex-Chick-fil-A executiveSteve Robinson, former Chick-fil-A chief marketing officer, will keynote Thursday's SEMO Synergies Day in the University Center Ballroom on Southeast Missouri State University's Cape Girardeau campus. The event caps nearly a full week of related...
-
Earthquake expert weighs in on recent local earthquakesSmall earthquakes, such as the two recorded near Lake Wappapello on Sunday, rarely cause damage. But Missouri was once, briefly, the earthquake capital of America. Back in 1811 and 1812, a region encompassing Missouri called The New Madrid Seismic...
-
-
Suspect charged in aftermath of downtown Cape pursuit2An incident over the weekend has resulted in several charges against a suspect who ultimately crashed into a wall at a historic Cape Girardeau facility. A probable-cause statement indicated Tanarius Damun Twiggs, 43, was driving a Dodge Charger on...
-
Cape Rock Drive closed for pavement repairsCape Rock Drive in Cape Girardeau will be closed as construction crews perform pavement repairs, according to a Missouri Department of Transportation news release. The street will be closed from Marsha Kay Drive to Kingshighway beginning at 7:30...
-
'Suspicious item' found at Winks in Cape Girardeau5Cape Girardeau police were investigating a suspicious item Monday morning at Winks in Cape Girardeau. A spokesman for the police department said the store, at the intersection of Lexington Avenue and Perryville Road, had been evacuated and the...
-
Cape man arrested for 2 alleged feloniesA Cape Girardeau man was taken into custody Saturday morning for two alleged felonies. A Missouri State Highway Patrol report states Anthony West, 36, was arrested for alleged felony tampering with a motor vehicle and alleged felony possession of a...
-
Cape man arrested for alleged DWIA Cape Girardeau man was taken into custody early Saturday morning for alleged driving while intoxicated. A Missouri State Highway Patrol report states Brady Coleman, 24, was arrested shortly before 2 a.m. in Cape Girardeau County. He was taken to...
-
Pedestrian dies after being struck by car near PuxicoPUXICO, Mo. A 33-year-old woman was killed Saturday night when she was struck by a car on Highway 51, one-quarter of a mile south of Puxico. According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol, Joshua M. Swasho, 22, of Essex, Missouri, was operating a...
-
Miner woman arrested for alleged weapon violationA Miner, Missouri, woman was arrested Thursday for several alleged violations. A Missouri State Highway Patrol report states Amy Kestner, 46, was taken into custody in Scott County for alleged felony unlawful possession of a firearm and felony...
-
Sikeston woman injured in crashA Sikeston, Missouri, woman suffered injuries in a one-vehicle crash Monday morning. A Missouri State Highway Patrol report states Chelsey Scheffer, 32, was eastbound on County Road 528 about 5 miles north of Miner when the 2021 Honda Accord she was...
-
Saint Francis orthopedic surgeon helps patients navigate choices around joint painWe have all dealt with some level of pain. For some it is the occasional ache, while others deal with more chronic issues. There are times when we ignore it and hope it will go away on its own. Sometimes it does. Other times something has to be...
-
Suspect in Poplar Bluff school inquiry found deadPOPLAR BLUFF, Mo. A Poplar Bluff School District teacher who was on administrative leave and under investigation by law enforcement was found dead Wednesday morning. Joel McDuffey, 37, softball head coach and baseball assistant coach, died from a...
-
Two seeking seat on board of Scott County school districtTwo people are seeking a one-year term on the Scott County school board. In Tuesday's general election, Kindel Ward is facing Todd Hall. Superintendent Bradley Kolwyck said Sunday the district's bond issue proposal, also on the ballot, would fund...
-
Former POW to be honored at Stars and Stripes Museum1BLOOMFIELD, Mo. Retired U.S. Air Force Col. John Clark, a six-year prisoner of war in North Vietnam who lives in Columbia, Missouri, will be recognized during a reception in his honor at 4 p.m. Friday at the Stars and Stripes Museum in...
-
SEMO awarded 2022-2023 Military Friendly Gold designation2For the second year in a row, Southeast Missouri State University has been honored with a "Military Friendly" distinction. Of all the schools surveyed by militaryfriendly.com, less than 37% were awarded the Military Friendly designation and less...
-
Roy Blunt to vote 'no' on Supreme Court nominee12Retiring U.S. Sen. Roy Blunt said he will not vote in the affirmative for U.S. Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson, while acknowledging her confirmation is all but assured. Blunt, 72, has represented Missouri in Congress's upper chamber...
-
Sikeston DPS sets up new, anonymous tip lineSIKESTON, Mo. The Sikeston Department of Public Safety has set up a new, anonymous tip line to help get more information from the public. DPS is now maintaining a tip line at (573) 475-3774 where citizens can easily submit information such as...
-
-
-
Fleeing suspect in Cape crashes into historic landmark13According to a social media post by the Kellerman Foundation for Historic Preservation, a suspect fleeing from Cape Girardeau police crashed into a wall at the historic landmark often referred to as the "Flag House" in downtown Cape Girardeau. The...
-
Contested political races abound in Southeast Mo.2Voters in the state will have an opportunity Tuesday to choose municipal and public school leaders and decide various tax and bond issues. In Cape Girardeau, a mayoral race leads the ballot. Incumbent Bob Fox is facing city council member Stacy...
-
Jackson aldermanic races wards 3 and 4There are two contested Board of Alderman races Tuesday in Jackson. Those elected will serve two-year terms. In Ward 3, incumbent Larry Cunningham is challenged by Mike Seabaugh. In Ward 4, incumbent Joe Bob Baker is opposed by Steven Lee. In wards...
-
-
Most read 3/31/22Alleged robbery reported at Cape gas station5Cape Girardeau police responded to an alleged early morning robbery at a convenience store. According to Cpl. Ryan Droege, the alleged incident occurred about 4:30 a.m. at Rhodes Convenience Store, 449 S. Kingshighway. Droege said a suspect...
-
J.J. Williamson dies, first Black Cape Girardeau City Council member2The first Black member of Cape Girardeau City Council -- representing the municipality's northeast section -- James "J.J." Williamson, died March 23 in St. Peters, Missouri, at the age of 70. Williamson, a Sikeston, Missouri, native, was sworn in as...
-
Cape Girardeau city councilman announces General Assembly bidNate Thomas, Ward 3 Cape Girardeau city councilman, has become the third GOP hopeful seeking to fill the vacant District 147 seat in the state House. Thomas, 39, joins real estate brokerage owner Elaine Edgar and former Cape Girardeau city...
-
Bollinger County teacher charged with alleged sex crimes involving studentAn elementary school teacher in Bollinger County has been charged with a felony involving sexual contact with a student. Missouri court records indicate Rachel Baker of Glen Allen, Missouri, listed as an elementary teacher on the Woodland School...
-
Most read 3/29/22Cape mayoral candidates mostly agree at debate28Cape Girardeau mayoral candidates squared off in a debate Monday night, with the election a week away. Incumbent Bob Fox and Ward 6 City Council member Stacy Kinder participated in the hourlong event, hosted by Cape Girardeau Public Library and...
-
Most read 3/28/22Oran woman killed in Cape County crashAn Oran, Missouri, woman was killed in a three-vehicle crash Thursday in Cape Girardeau County. According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, the crash occurred at 9:51 p.m. on Route AB, 1 mile east of Dutchtown, as the eastbound vehicle. ...
