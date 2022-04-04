Buzzi Gives $25,000 to United Way

Southeast Missouri  United Way of Southeast Missouri is the grateful recipient of $25,000 generously donated by Buzzi Unicem. This is the cement manufacturers second donation of this size to United Way since the nonprofit began its COVID Relief efforts two years ago in March, 2020.

We are blessed to have the support of Buzzi Unicem to help our network, said United Way Executive Director Elizabeth Shelton. Their commitment to this community will help many people struggling to make payments and make changes for a better life.

In a letter to United Way, Buzzi stated, We are aware of the work you do in our community... It is critical that we make it possible for you to continue your efforts and help you respond to the unique demands of our area.

The 2020 donation from Buzzi, headquartered in Italy, provided United Way with much-needed COVID-19 relief funds to aid Southeast Missourians financially impacted by the pandemic. This donation does not limit aid to those facing adverse effects of COVID. Rather, in support of the lasting life changes created by the United Way network, this donation will go to United Ways general fund that supports all 28 funded partners. These organizations represent nearly 40 programs working together to improve education, health, and financial stability of everyone in Southeast Missouri.