Prayer 4-4-22
Thank you, Lord Jesus, that through your sacrifice on the cross we can have eternal life. Amen.
Suspect in Poplar Bluff school inquiry found deadPOPLAR BLUFF, Mo. A Poplar Bluff School District teacher who was on administrative leave and under investigation by law enforcement was found dead Wednesday morning. Joel McDuffey, 37, softball head coach and baseball assistant coach, died from a...
Two seeking seat on board of Scott County school districtTwo people are seeking a one-year term on the Scott County school board. In Tuesday's general election, Kindel Ward is facing Todd Hall. Superintendent Bradley Kolwyck said Sunday the district's bond issue proposal, also on the ballot, would fund...
Former POW to be honored at Stars and Stripes Museum1BLOOMFIELD, Mo. Retired U.S. Air Force Col. John Clark, a six-year prisoner of war in North Vietnam who lives in Columbia, Missouri, will be recognized during a reception in his honor at 4 p.m. Friday at the Stars and Stripes Museum in...
SEMO awarded 2022-2023 Military Friendly Gold designation1For the second year in a row, Southeast Missouri State University has been honored with a "Military Friendly" distinction. Of all the schools surveyed by militaryfriendly.com, less than 37% were awarded the Military Friendly designation and less...
Roy Blunt to vote 'no' on Supreme Court nominee4Retiring U.S. Sen. Roy Blunt said he will not vote in the affirmative for U.S. Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson, while acknowledging her confirmation is all but assured. Blunt, 72, has represented Missouri in Congress's upper chamber...
Sikeston DPS sets up new, anonymous tip lineSIKESTON, Mo. The Sikeston Department of Public Safety has set up a new, anonymous tip line to help get more information from the public. DPS is now maintaining a tip line at (573) 475-3774 where citizens can easily submit information such as...
Fleeing suspect in Cape crashes into historic landmark12According to a social media post by the Kellerman Foundation for Historic Preservation, a suspect fleeing from Cape Girardeau police crashed into a wall at the historic landmark often referred to as the "Flag House" in downtown Cape Girardeau. The...
Contested political races abound in Southeast Mo.1Voters in the state will have an opportunity Tuesday to choose municipal and public school leaders and decide various tax and bond issues. In Cape Girardeau, a mayoral race leads the ballot. Incumbent Bob Fox is facing city council member Stacy...
Jackson aldermanic races wards 3 and 4There are two contested Board of Alderman races Tuesday in Jackson. Those elected will serve two-year terms. In Ward 3, incumbent Larry Cunningham is challenged by Mike Seabaugh. In Ward 4, incumbent Joe Bob Baker is opposed by Steven Lee. In wards...
Four-way race for two spots on Jackson school boardThere are four candidates running for two open spots Tuesday on the Jackson School Board, known officially as Reorganized School District R-2. Those elected will serve three-year terms. The candidates are Brian Thompson (incumbent), Paul Stoner...
Cape Roller Derby League skates back into actionThe Cape Girardeau Women's Roller Derby team was out of commission from March 2020 until January of this year because of COVID-19, but the team is rolling back into action. A roller derby match consists of jammers and blockers. Points are earned by...
Veterans group representative urges election law overhaul4Representatives of Veterans for Political Innovation encouraged support for a state elections law overhaul earlier this week in Cape Girardeau Eric Bronner, chief executive officer of the organization, spoke at length about the benefits of the...
Jackson Board of Aldermen agenda for 4/3/22City of Jackson mayor and Board of Aldermen Regular meeting 6 p.m. Monday Adoption of agenda n Motion adopting the regular meeting agenda Approval of minutes n Motion approving the minutes of the regular meeting of March 21 Financial affairs n...
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda for 4/4/22 meetingCape Girardeau County Commission 9 a.m. today 1 Barton Square, Jackson Approval of minutes n Minutes of stated meetings of March 31 Communications/reports -- other elected officials n None at this time Public comments n Items listed on the agenda...
Cape Girardeau City Council agenda for4-4-22Cape Girardeau City Council 5 p.m. Tuesday, City Hall Presentations n Beautiful Business Property of the Month Communications/reports n City Council staff Items for discussion n Appearances by Advisory Board applicants n Planning and Zoning...
Three Cape Girardeau City Council seats up for grabs in Tuesday's electionCape Girardeau voters in wards 1, 2 and 6 will decide who represents them on the City Council. In Ward 1, incumbent Daniel Presson will face Deborah Young. Ward 1 encompasses the northeast portion of the city. In Ward 2, incumbent Shelly Moore was...
Two challengers face incumbent for Cape Girardeau County health board seat2Two challengers will face an incumbent Tuesday for a seat on Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center's Board of Trustees. Philip Taylor is a member of the board, and he will face Nancy Johnson and William Lewis. The trio answered several...
Cape Girardeau County voters to decide school, Delta racesPatrons of several Cape Girardeau County school districts and voters in Delta will have votes to cast Tuesday. n Nell Holcomb: vying for two three-year seats on the board are Rachel Rickey, Dawn Haupt and Chad Fisher. n Oak Ridge: vying for two...
Tax levy increase would improve fire protection in Scott County Rural Fire Protection DistrictBLODGETT, Mo. -- Voters in the Scott County Rural Fire Protection District are being asked on the April 5 ballot to pass a tax levy increase to secure a much-needed new fire station, storm sirens for the area and equipment upgrades. The proposed...
Sikeston voters to decide fireworks issueSIKESTON, Mo. -- Sikeston residents will finally end the debate on whether the shooting of fireworks should be allowed in the city limits when they go to the polls Tuesday. For years and years, as the Fourth of July nears, Sikeston residents and...
Scott County voters to decide on tax, bond, school board seats1Scott County voters will consider several school board candidates, school district bond issues and municipal issues in Tuesday's general election. In addition to Scott County Fire Protection District's tax proposal and the City of Sikeston's...
Most read 3/31/22Alleged robbery reported at Cape gas station5Cape Girardeau police responded to an alleged early morning robbery at a convenience store. According to Cpl. Ryan Droege, the alleged incident occurred about 4:30 a.m. at Rhodes Convenience Store, 449 S. Kingshighway. Droege said a suspect...
J.J. Williamson dies, first Black Cape Girardeau City Council member2The first Black member of Cape Girardeau City Council -- representing the municipality's northeast section -- James "J.J." Williamson, died March 23 in St. Peters, Missouri, at the age of 70. Williamson, a Sikeston, Missouri, native, was sworn in as...
Cape Girardeau city councilman announces General Assembly bidNate Thomas, Ward 3 Cape Girardeau city councilman, has become the third GOP hopeful seeking to fill the vacant District 147 seat in the state House. Thomas, 39, joins real estate brokerage owner Elaine Edgar and former Cape Girardeau city...
Bollinger County teacher charged with alleged sex crimes involving studentAn elementary school teacher in Bollinger County has been charged with a felony involving sexual contact with a student. Missouri court records indicate Rachel Baker of Glen Allen, Missouri, listed as an elementary teacher on the Woodland School...
Most read 3/29/22Cape mayoral candidates mostly agree at debate28Cape Girardeau mayoral candidates squared off in a debate Monday night, with the election a week away. Incumbent Bob Fox and Ward 6 City Council member Stacy Kinder participated in the hourlong event, hosted by Cape Girardeau Public Library and...
Most read 3/28/22Oran woman killed in Cape County crashAn Oran, Missouri, woman was killed in a three-vehicle crash Thursday in Cape Girardeau County. According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, the crash occurred at 9:51 p.m. on Route AB, 1 mile east of Dutchtown, as the eastbound vehicle. ...
Most read 3/28/22Two face charges for stealing trailer loads of property4BENTON, Mo. Trailer loads of stolen property have been recovered, and two Stoddard County residents have been arrested and charged following a multijurisdictional investigation in Scott County. Mitchell Kennard, 37, and Lindsey Huckstep, 39, of...