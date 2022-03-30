Nations Premier Collegiate Honor Society Inducts Local Man

Nations Premier Collegiate Honor Society Inducts

William Matlock

Into Membership

William Matlock of Scott City, MO has accepted an invitation of lifetime membership in The National

Society of Collegiate Scholars (NSCS), the nations leading certified honor society for high-achieving

first- and second-year college students with a minimum of a 3.0 GPA.

NSCS is an honors organization that invites less than ten percent of all eligible students nationwide to join

the ranks of its diverse membership each year. A leading interdisciplinary academic honor society, NSCS

is made up of scholars from two-year, four-year and online institutions.

NSCS is more than just a symbol of academic achievement; it is a distinction of honor, said Scott

Mobley, NSCS Executive Director. Our scholars are some of the best of the best who have shown an

unwavering commitment to academic excellence early in their collegiate journey. These dynamic

individuals embody the NSCS pillars of scholarship, leadership, and service, and many go on to become

active contributors within their respective fields.

Founded in 1994 by veteran student affairs professional Stephen Loflin, NSCS continues to remain true to

its promise of recognizing, elevating, and connecting high-achievers. With a portfolio of exclusive

benefits that include access to over $750,000 dollars in scholarships, chapter funds and awards annually,

professional development resources, exclusive tailored content, and leadership and service experiences,

NSCS is poised to support member growth and development throughout their academic and collegiate

journey.

NSCS members deep commitment to service, integrity, and scholarship positively impact their

campuses and local communities every day, said Mobley.

Notable NSCS distinguished honorary members include former president Jimmy Carter, U.S. Ambassador

Dr. Robin Renee Sanders, the late Senator John McCain, and former U.S. Secretary of Health and Human

Services Donna Shalala.

We welcome William Matlock to our community of like-minded, high-achieving nationwide scholars,

Mobley said.

The National Society of Collegiate Scholars (NSCS) is an honors organization that recognizes and elevates

high-achieving first-and-second year college students. With its three pillars of scholarship, leadership, and service,

NSCS is proud to provide career and graduate school connections, leadership and service opportunities and givesout more than $750,000 in scholarships (often with multiple recipients per award), awards and chapter funds

annually. NSCS has 300+ chapters nation-wide and nearly two million lifetime members globally. NSCS is a

501(c)(3) registered nonprofit, certified member of the Association of College Honor Societies, member of the

National Collegiate Honors Council, American Association of Community Colleges, and 100 percent FERPA

compliant, per an independent review by AACRAO. Learn more at nscs.org