1st Class Travel honored by ALG Vacations!

ALG Vacations has honored 1st Class Travel as an Emerald Distinguished Travel Company. This celebrated award is based on 1st Class Travels achievement of exceptional sales in 2021 with ALG Vacations, whose respected brands include Apple Vacations, Funjet Vacations, Travel Impressions, Southwest Vacations, Blue Sky Tours, and United Vacations. 1st Class Travel is proud to be part of this prominent ALGV group which includes less than 10% of travel agencies nationwide.

I would highly recommend agencies like 1st Class Travel, who have earned the status of ALGV Emerald to any traveler in the market for a domestic or international vacation, said ALGVs Jim Tedesco, Vice President, Sales. Achieving the required level of sales to be an ALGV Emerald agency is a strong indicator that the agency not only is highly familiar with the ALG Vacations brands, but offers superior service, knowledgeable and experienced travel advisors, and a high percentage of client satisfaction, he added.

1st Class Travel recently celebrated their 25th Anniversary in the travel business in Cape Girardeau and has highly trained and educated travel experts who specialize in destination weddings and honeymoons, all-inclusive vacations, and group travel.