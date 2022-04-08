Today in History
Today is Friday, April 8, the 98th day of 2022. There are 267 days left in the year.
Today's Highlight in History:
On April 8, 1974, Hank Aaron of the Atlanta Braves hit his 715th career home run in a game against the Los Angeles Dodgers, breaking Babe Ruth's record.
On this date:
In 1513, explorer Juan Ponce de Leon and his expedition began exploring the Florida coastline.
In 1864, the United States Senate passed, 38-6, the 13th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution abolishing slavery. (The House of Representatives passed it in January 1865; the amendment was ratified and adopted in December 1865.)
In 1911, an explosion at the Banner Coal Mine in Littleton, Alabama, claimed the lives of 128 men, most of them convicts loaned out from prisons.
In 1913, the 17th Amendment to the Constitution, providing for popular election of U.S. senators (as opposed to appointment by state legislatures), was ratified. President Woodrow Wilson became the first chief executive since John Adams to address Congress in person as he asked lawmakers to enact tariff reform.
In 1943, President Franklin D. Roosevelt ordered a freeze on wages and prices to combat inflation.
In 1952, President Harry S. Truman seized the American steel industry to avert a nationwide strike. (The Supreme Court later ruled that Truman had overstepped his authority, opening the way for a seven-week strike by steelworkers.)
In 1973, artist Pablo Picasso died in Mougins, France, at age 91.
In 1990, Ryan White, the teenage AIDS patient whose battle for acceptance had gained national attention, died in Indianapolis at age 18.
In 1992, tennis great Arthur Ashe announced at a New York news conference that he had AIDS (Ashe died the following February of AIDS-related pneumonia at age 49).
In 1993, singer Marian Anderson died in Portland, Oregon, at age 96.
In 2010, President Barack Obama and Russian President Dmitry Medvedev signed the New START treaty in Prague.
In 2020, a 76-day lockdown was lifted in the Chinese city of Wuhan, where the global pandemic began; residents would have to use a smartphone app showing that they had not been in recent contact with anyone confirmed to have the virus. Sen. Bernie Sanders ended his presidential bid, making Joe Biden the presumptive Democratic nominee to challenge President Donald Trump.
Ten years ago: A U.N.-brokered plan to stop the bloodshed in Syria effectively collapsed after President Bashar Assad's government raised new, last-minute demands that the country's largest rebel group swiftly rejected. The U.S. and Afghanistan signed a deal giving Afghans authority over raids of Afghan homes, resolving one of the most contentious issues between the two wartime allies. Bubba Watson saved par from the pine straw and won the Masters on the second hole of a playoff over Louis Oosthuizen.
Five years ago: Immigrant workers at the famed Tom Cat Bakery in New York who were threatened with being fired if they didn't produce legal work papers rallied outside President Donald Trump's Manhattan home.
One year ago: Medical experts testifying at the murder trial of former police officer Derek Chauvin said George Floyd had died of a lack of oxygen from being pinned to the pavement with a knee on his neck, emphatically rejecting the defense theory that Floyd's drug use and underlying health problems killed him. American author John Naisbitt, whose 1982 bestseller "Megatrends" was published in dozens of countries, died in Austria at 92.
Today's Birthdays: Comedian Shecky Greene is 96. Author and Pulitzer Prize-winning reporter Seymour Hersh is 85. "Mouseketeer" Darlene Gillespie is 81. Singer Peggy Lennon (The Lennon Sisters) is 81. Songwriter-producer Leon Huff is 80. Actor Stuart Pankin is 76. Rock musician Steve Howe is 75. Former House Republican leader Tom DeLay is 75. Movie director John Madden is 73. Rock musician Mel Schacher (Grand Funk Railroad) is 71. Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., is 67. Actor John Schneider is 62. "Survivor" winner Richard Hatch is 61. Rock musician Izzy Stradlin is 60. Singer Julian Lennon is 59. Actor Dean Norris is 59. Rock singer-musician Donita Sparks is 59. Actor Robin Wright is 56. Actor Patricia Arquette is 54. Actor JR Bourne is 52. Rock singer Craig Honeycutt (Everything) is 52. Rock musician Darren Jessee is 51. Actor Emma Caulfield is 49. Actor Katee Sackhoff is 42. Actor Taylor Kitsch is 41. Rock singer-musician Ezra Koenig (Vampire Weekend) is 38. Actor Taran Noah Smith is 38. Actor Kirsten Storms is 38. Actor Sadie Calvano is 25.
-
Arts Council celebrates opening of 2022 Broadway sculpture exhibitSeven new art pieces were formally "introduced" to downtown Cape Girardeau in Thursday night's kickoff of the ninth annual Outdoor Sculpture Exhibition. Those attending the event were able to meet and greet a few of the artists selected this year....
-
Southeast faculty member named by Parson to volunteerism commissionRobin L. Smith, who teaches at Southeast Missouri State University, is one of three appointments by Gov. Mike Parson to the Missouri Community Service Commission (MCSC). "Our commissioners are Missouri's ambassadors of service, and we're excited to...
-
State lawmaker omits Cape Girardeau County in bill, pledges correctionPeople make mistakes and state Rep. Dave Griffith of Jefferson City (R-60th Dist.) vows to fix a legislative error quickly. Griffith's measure, House Bill 1562, designates nearly all of Southeast Missouri as the "Stars and Stripes Historic Region."...
-
SEMO graduate asks state House colleagues for more money for alma mater9This story is updated. State Rep. Kevin Windham Jr. wants Southeast Missouri State University his alma mater to receive more state budget funding. House lawmakers debated fiscal year 2023's operating budget this week in Jefferson City. The...
-
-
Lawsuits significantly increase cost of Jackson school project11An adverse court ruling this week in a long-running lawsuit involving Jackson School District could cost the district about $5 million. Cape Girardeau County Circuit Judge Benjamin Lewis issued the ruling Tuesday in favor of Total Electric, an...
-
Fox says will not seek recount in mayoral race4Cape Girardeau Mayor Bob Fox said Wednesday he will not seek a recount in the race he narrowly lost to Stacy Kinder in Tuesday's balloting. "The citizens who voted made their decision," he said in a text message. "I ran a fair, positive campaign...
-
Cape Girardeau Citizen Academy looks for aspiring city leadersCape Girardeau residents can get an up close look at how the city functions through Citizen Academy. The academy, which is hosted every year in the spring and fall, is used as a way to inform citizens on how the different departments of city...
-
-
Sikeston voters reject proposed fireworks ordinance; choose city, school representativesSIKESTON, Mo. In Tuesday's municipal election, voters in Sikeston decided against adopting an ordinance to allow the discharge of fireworks within the city limits. In a vote total of 711 "no" votes to 653 "yes" votes, Sikeston voters defeated the...
-
State's high court finds error in resentencing of Advance manIn a 6-1 decision announced Tuesday, the Missouri Supreme Court has sent back, or remanded, the case of Shawn W. Yount of Advance, Missouri, for resentencing, agreeing with Yount a lower court "plainly erred" in allowing him to be designated "a...
-
Seabaugh, Baker win Jackson alderman seats1The story is updated to reflect actual date of Verification Board meeting. Voters in Jackson's Ward 3 have elected challenger Mike Seabaugh in a 52.9% to 47.1% narrow victory over longtime incumbent aldermen Larry Cunningham, according to...
-
Thompson, Lewis are elected to fill Jackson School Board seats9This story is updated to reflect actual date of Verification Board meeting. In a four-way race for two seats on the Jackson School Board, formally known as Reorganized School District R-2, incumbent Brian Thompson and newcomer Kristen Lewis were...
-
-
Cape voters elect Kinder as new mayor: Presson, Randle, Bliss win council seats; Welker, Langston on Cape School Board12Stacy Kinder was elected Cape Girardeau's next mayor and its first female leader in a close race with incumbent Bob Fox on Tuesday. Kinder received 2,113 votes, edging out a win over Mayor Fox, who received 2,090 -- a difference of 23 votes. Kinder...
-
Lewis wins Cape County health board election6William Lewis unseated incumbent Phillip Taylor on the Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center Board on Tuesday night, conquering a position made controversial by COVID-19. The board's actions taken because of COVID-19 -- including masking...
-
Electrical repair will affect Cape PD headquarters Wednesday2A scheduled electrical repair at Cape Girardeau Police Department will shut off power to the headquarters Wednesday. Officials anticipate the outage to begin at 8 a.m. and last until about 2 p.m. The facility will be closed to the public during this...
-
Whitworth, Walter named to Scott City positions4Dustin Whitworth is Scott City's new administrator, replacing Mike Dudek. Dudek remains with the municipality, filling Scott City's vacant city clerk position -- a role Dudek held before becoming administrator three years ago. Whitworth, who has...
-
Wiginton reelected as Marble Hill mayor; Prop A approved for Bollinger CountyMARBLE HILL, Mo. -- Trey Wiginton has been reelected mayor of Marble Hill. Wiginton received 123 votes, and opponent Charley Neeley received 41 votes. Voters approved Proposition A, 792 to 320, which will allow Bollinger County to impose a...
-
Charleston High School institutes new cellphone policy3CHARLESTON, Mo. -- Beginning Monday, students at Charleston High School are no longer permitted to bring their cellphones to school. In a letter to parents, Jamarcus Williams, Charleston High School principal, said students will be asked to either...
-
-
Obelisk will welcome downtown Cape visitors24Visitors to downtown Cape Girardeau will be greeted with a new welcome sign planned by the Downtown Community Improvement District and Old Town Cape. At Monday night's meeting, the City Council discussed improvements to the downtown area, including...
-
Shipyard Music Festival dates announcedShipyard Music Festival will return Sept. 23 and 24 in Cape Girardeau. The music festival will again be held on the grounds of Century Casino Cape Girardeau. No acts have been announced, but Jeff Rawson of rustmedia, organizer of the festival, said...
-
Saint Francis orthopedic surgeon helps patients navigate choices around joint painWe have all dealt with some level of pain. For some it is the occasional ache, while others deal with more chronic issues. There are times when we ignore it and hope it will go away on its own. Sometimes it does. Other times something has to be...
-
Suspect charged in aftermath of downtown Cape pursuit5An incident over the weekend has resulted in several charges against a suspect who ultimately crashed into a wall at a historic Cape Girardeau facility. A probable-cause statement indicated Tanarius Damun Twiggs, 43, was driving a Dodge Charger on...
-
Most read 4/5/22Sunny Hill owners announce retirement, closing of business6Sunny Hill Gardens & Florist, a familiar site for decades at 206 N. Kingshighway in Cape Girardeau, has announced via social media its imminent closing. "It is with heavy hearts that we have to announce this will be our final season," read Sunny...
-
Most read 4/5/22'Suspicious item' found at Winks in Cape Girardeau7Cape Girardeau police were investigating a suspicious item Monday morning at Winks in Cape Girardeau. A spokesman for the police department said the store, at the intersection of Lexington Avenue and Perryville Road, had been evacuated and the...
-
Most read 4/4/22Suspect in Poplar Bluff school inquiry found deadPOPLAR BLUFF, Mo. A Poplar Bluff School District teacher who was on administrative leave and under investigation by law enforcement was found dead Wednesday morning. Joel McDuffey, 37, softball head coach and baseball assistant coach, died from a...
-
Most read 4/4/22Cafe coming to Cape Girardeau's Mount Auburn CenterFresh Healthy Cafe, a fast-casual restaurant, will open a second location later this spring at 1707 N. Mount Auburn Road in Cape Girardeau, part of the Rhodes Group development known as Mount Auburn Center. The original cafe, inside Saint Francis...
-
-
Most read 4/2/22Fleeing suspect in Cape crashes into historic landmark13According to a social media post by the Kellerman Foundation for Historic Preservation, a suspect fleeing from Cape Girardeau police crashed into a wall at the historic landmark often referred to as the "Flag House" in downtown Cape Girardeau. The...
-
Most read 4/2/22Four-way race for two spots on Jackson school boardThere are four candidates running for two open spots Tuesday on the Jackson School Board, known officially as Reorganized School District R-2. Those elected will serve three-year terms. The candidates are Brian Thompson (incumbent), Paul Stoner...