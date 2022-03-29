News about Cape and Jackson matters. Sign up for free updates.
Letter to the Editor
A loss of civility
The kind of abusive behavior of people we witness during the meetings of the Public Health Board across the nation is emblematic of the loss of decency and civility that we witness at all levels of American society. Loss of civility is the first sign of the degradation of a nation.
Shortly after Donald Trump was elected as president, I noticed a drastic change in people's behavior toward me, a naturalized brown-skinned immigrant from India. For 47 years before 2016, I felt like I was very much part of this society. After Trump, I could hardly believe that this was the same country I came to admire for so many years.
A few years before Trump became president, a local businessman did a great job in installing a certain material in my house. Shortly after Trump became president, I went to his shop to purchase some additional material for my house. As I entered the shop, he looked down at a book. As I approached the counter, without lifting his head he asked, "Yes?" He was completely indifferent to me the rest of the time I was there. It became obvious to me that he did not want me in his shop.
Obviously, I was witnessing the "Trump effect." This was how Jews felt in Germany after Hitler came to power. There is an old saying, "Like the king, like the people." Bad leaders appeal to the worst impulses of people. The result: abusive and uncivil behavior.
K.P.S. KAMATH, Cape Girardeau
More to explore
-
Column (3/29/22)Touching testimony at Jackson confirmation hearingsA few days ago, Eleanor McCullen's telephone rang. It was a woman she had met outside an abortion clinic 18 years ago. The woman explained that she was looking through her daughter's baby book, and underneath the picture of her then 3-month-old was...
-
Column (3/29/22)Why I back Better Elections AmendmentAre you tired of nasty political campaigns that spend substantial time and money slashing at their opponents, leaving you struggling to learn anything at all about what they actually support? I certainly am. That's why I'm supporting the Better...
-
Editorial (3/29/22)James Reynolds House Foundation celebrates renovation of historic Cape Girardeau homeOne of Cape Girardeau's historic homes previously in disrepair has been renovated by a local group with plans to rent the space for special events. Built in 1857, the Reynolds House is located at 623 N. Main St. According to a recent Southeast...
-
Editorial (3/28/22)Editorial: Law enforcement putting up barriers over incident reportsA decade ago, the Baylor University football program had gone rogue. For several years, players committed sexual assaults, rapes and other crimes. School officials helped cover up these crimes. But they had help. It's unclear to this day whether...
-
-
-
Column (3/26/22)Clarence and Ginni Thomas, American patriotsSupreme Court Associate Justice Clarence Thomas is once again in the crosshairs of liberals. This has been going on since his confirmation hearings in 1991, when President George H.W. Bush had the temerity to nominate a Black conservative to take...
-
-
-
Editorial (3/25/22)Editorial: Eric Greitens should leave Senate raceThis week's news about Eric Greitens, disgraced former Missouri governor, was disturbing and sad. It also fits a pattern of behavior that, if indeed true, makes him further unfit to represent our state. To recap the sordid affair, the former...
-
Column (3/25/22)Joe Biden says he loves trains -- not so muchIt's well known that Joe Biden -- who regularly rode the Amtrak train between Wilmington and Washington as a senator and to his 2021 presidential inauguration -- loves trains, always touting their environmental efficiency and value to the U.S....
-
-
Column (3/24/22)Don't let big tech hide the truth from youThe New York Times editorial board declared on Friday that people should be able to express "unpopular" positions without being canceled or "shut out of public discourse." A free flow of information is essential for democracy to function, the...
-
Column (3/23/22)Vladimir Putin and the fragility of orderAn invading army surrounds a European city, cuts off its supplies, bombards it, and demands surrender. Is it 1346? 1631? 1870? 1941? Or 2022? The answer is any of the above, and all of the above. The Russian siege of Mariupol is shocking not because...
-
Column (3/23/22)In today's media, attacks from the left benefit its right-wing targets -- and vice versaYou know who benefits the most from liberal media bias? Conservatives. I spent much of the last 25 years writing about liberal media bias. Heck, I grew up on the stuff. My father, a longtime editor, used to joke that he "worked behind enemy lines."...
-
Editorial (3/23/22)Celebrating 50 years of music with Cindy KingCindy King is humble about her tenure at Notre Dame Regional High School. "Every teacher here is working as hard as I am, so it's hard for me to be singled out," the longtime musical director and former English teacher told the Southeast Missourian...
-
Editorial (3/21/22)Editorial: Enjoying a night in style while helping patients at hospital galasIn the last couple months, foundations for both SoutheastHEALTH and Saint Francis Healthcare have hosted major fundraising galas in Cape Girardeau. Both events provided an opportunity for supporters to dress in style and featured fun entertainment....
-
-
Letter (3/19/22)Time to properly fund, staff IRSOur federal taxes pay for a number of different necessities. Among these items are the federal law enforcement agencies and the armed forces which provide our nation's defense. The country's general welfare is dependent upon a number of items such...
-
Editorial (3/18/22)Editorial: Welcome to the new Cape Chamber president and CEOThe Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce made big news recently in the announcement of a new president and CEO. Robert Gilligan will take over the leadership post of the organization April 11 following the 28-year career of John Mehner, who left...
-
Editorial (3/16/22)Old Town Cape recognizes individuals, organizations at annual dinnerThe theme for this year's Old Town Cape annual dinner was "Revitalization: It's Not Trivial." And certainly revitalization is a theme that has rung true in recent years. From new streetscape infrastructure, to the rehabilitation of historic...
-
Editorial (3/14/22)Editorial: Lions Club Pancake Day is more than a mealIt's one of our favorite days of the year. Stacks of delicious, fluffy pancakes. Dripping with syrup. Paired with perfectly crisp sausage links and your beverage of choice (orange juice, coffee or milk chocolate or white). It's certainly NOT on...
-
Editorial (3/11/22)Historic tornado a reminder to take severe weather seriouslyDespite the recent blast of cold weather, we're approaching the time of year when winter gives way to springtime temperatures and the chance of severe storms. Recently, Southeast Missourian journalist Jeff Long wrote about a tornado that struck Cape...
-
-
-
Editorial (3/7/22)A unique opportunity for entrepreneurial students in JacksonJackson's Tyler Macke didn't take the normal path post high school like many young people in their early teens and 20s. Instead of going to college, he went straight into business with his entrepreneurial spirit and started a company called...
-
-
Letter (3/1/22)Proposed rail merger is not good for MissouriansLast year, railroad companies Canadian Pacific and Kansas City Southern announced a merger, valued at $31 billion. This mega-merger is detrimental to the state of Missouri and the Surface Transportation Board should consider the citizens when making...