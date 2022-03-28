News about Cape and Jackson matters. Sign up for free updates.
Prayer 3-28-22
Father God, thank you for redeeming us through your son, Jesus Christ. Amen.
MoDOT staffers give accounts of initial response to deadly I-57 crashesSIKESTON, Mo. For Missouri Department of Transportation employees Kirby Woods and Jason Estes, the morning of March 17 started out just like any other. Woods, a senior construction inspector for MoDOT in Sikeston, began his commute across the...
Oran woman killed in Cape County crashAn Oran, Missouri, woman was killed in a three-vehicle crash Thursday in Cape Girardeau County. According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, the crash occurred at 9:51 p.m. on Route AB, 1 mile east of Dutchtown, as the eastbound vehicle. ...
Two face charges for stealing trailer loads of propertyBENTON, Mo. Trailer loads of stolen property have been recovered, and two Stoddard County residents have been arrested and charged following a multijurisdictional investigation in Scott County. Mitchell Kennard, 37, and Lindsey Huckstep, 39, of...
PB teacher placed on administrative leave after alleged misconductThe Poplar Bluff (Missouri) School District reported Friday it is cooperating with law enforcement following allegations of misconduct involving an employee. The allegations relate to a "breach of board policy regarding the professional conduct" of...
Cape's Rob Pensel, lauded for bringing children 'the magic of Christmas,' dies2After a 36-year career as a maintenance electrician, Cape Girardeau's Rob Pensel turned his attention in retirement to playing Santa Claus, leaving an indelible mark among children whose lives he touched. Pensel, 66, died at home on Tuesday. The...
Two in custody after alleged break-ins near Fruitland, lengthy vehicle chase1Cape Girardeau County authorities have apprehended two suspects and are seeking as many as three more in an alleged string of break-ins in the Fruitland area that eventually led to a lengthy vehicle chase. Sgt. Cody Windbigler of the county...
Tired of verbal 'abuse,' John Freeze suspends public comment at next PHC meeting32Public comments at county health board meetings are no more -- at least for now. John Freeze, president of the Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center board of trustees, said due to "very contentious" remarks made by audience members at the most...
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda for 3/28/22 meetingCape Girardeau County Commission 9 a.m. today 1 Barton Square, Jackson Approval of minutes n Minutes of stated meetings of March 24 Communications/reports -- other elected officials n None at this time Public comments n Items listed on the agenda...
Green Bear Junction aims to teach parents, children about body safetyWith the help of the mascots Green Bear and his sister Tiffy Bear, Discovery Playhouse hopes to provide an entertaining and informational experience to both parents and children. At 10 a.m. April 9, Discovery Playhouse in Cape Girardeau will open...
Governor announces unprecedented 'partnership' opportunities for education, workforce development2Gov. Mike Parson told Southeast Missouri officials they have a three-year window in which to partner with the state and receive unprecedented investments in education, infrastructure and workforce development. "We are going to set sail," he told...
SEMO's Vargas says Houck 2.0 will be more than a stadium12Armed with a plenitude of statistical information, Southeast Missouri State University president Carlos Vargas spoke at length Thursday about SEMO's revisioned "vibrant, dual-role, multi-use complex" to replace now-razed Houck Stadium's south...
MoDOT honors responders who assisted in I-57 crashes2SIKESTON, Mo. -- A week after a series of chain-reaction crashes on Interstate 57 killed five and injured 15 people while closing traffic for more than 20 hours, emergency responders who assisted were honored Thursday by Missouri Department of...
Rep. Jason Smith says he's working to get Missourians out of Ukraine12U.S. Rep. Jason Smith (R-8th District) said Wednesday he and his staff are helping to get Americans with ties to Missouri out of harm's way in Ukraine. "Southern Missourians count on our office to cut through government red tape at all times but...
'Georgia, Georgia' to screen at SEMO; leading man to speak at separate eventMaya Angelou's first film, "Georgia, Georgia," is set to be shown next week at Southeast Missouri State University. As the first original feature film written solely by an African American woman, "Georgia, Georgia" was largely ignored during its...
Scott City native's song to air on 'Grey's Anatomy' tonight2A Scott City native's song will air tonight on the hit TV show "Grey's Anatomy." Ryan Corn and Trey Hill are co-writers of "Wash Me Clean," which will be part of the series episode "Put the Squeeze on Me," which airs tonight at 8 p.m. on ABC. Corn,...
Cape city pothole truck to begin filling damaged roads next month16With the last of the cold weather and winter storms now in the past, Cape Girardeau's pothole truck will begin repairing the streets and alleyways damaged by the freeze-thaw cycle. The city's pothole truck, which was purchased in 2019 for $222,000...
Dog, Pepper, on road to recovery after 'torture,' caretaker says5When Cape Girardeau animal control was alerted to a limping Labrador retriever mix Feb. 18, they brought the dog to Southeast Missouri Pets animal shelter. Owner Breawna Austin could have left the animal, named Pepper, there. Without a microchip or...
Perry County Memorial board votes to move forward with Mercy9A Wednesday release from Perry County Memorial Hospital announced the systems Board of Trustees has voted to pursue a potential partnership with Mercy. The release said the boards Tuesday vote directs hospital officials to begin negotiations of...
Summers sees unfinished business, seeks another term as Cape Girardeau County clerk16Kara Clark Summers said this week she will stand for another four-year term as clerk and chief election authority for Cape Girardeau County, Missouri's 15th most populous county. "There's a lot going on right now that we're in the middle of," said...
Southeast Missouri State names Burns a Friend of the University1Linda Lattin Burns, professor emerita of English at Southeast Missouri State University, where she taught 33 years until her 2001 retirement, has been named 2022 Friend of the University -- the highest honor bestowed by the school's foundation and...
Vehicle break-ins lead to multicounty chaseAlleged vehicle break-ins led to a multicounty chase and a search for two suspects, according to Cape Girardeau County authorities. Sgt. Cody Windbigler of Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Office released a statement Wednesday morning indicating a...
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda for 3/24/22 meetingCape Girardeau County Commission 9 a.m. today 1 Barton Square, Jackson Approval of minutes n Minutes of stated meetings of March 17 n Minutes of closed session of March 17 Communications/reports other elected officials n None at this time Public...
Highway Patrol reports on I-57 accident that left five dead, 15 injuredCHARLESTON, Mo. -- Missouri State Highway Patrol officials have released a report in the series of accidents on Interstate 57 last week that left five dead and 15 injured. Reports of six deaths were widely reported Friday; however, the Highway...
Cape Girardeau mayoral debate scheduled for Monday27Two candidates who emerged from February's Cape Girardeau mayoral primary will face each other Monday in a debate at 7 p.m. at Cape Girardeau Public Library as the general municipal election approaches April 5. The face-off in the Hirsch Community...
Inaugural It Takes a Village convention is Saturday in Cape GirardeauCape Girardeau-based not-for-profit It Takes a Village--SEMO will stage its first-ever convention Saturday to help provide prenatal and postpartum education and support for women and families. "We kicked around a few names but settled on 'It Takes a...
Most read 3/22/22Ex-wife accuses top Missouri GOP Senate candidate of abuse42COLUMBIA, Mo. Former Gov. Eric Greitens, now a leading Republican Senate candidate, was physically abusive and demonstrated such unstable and coercive behavior that steps were taken to limit his access to firearms, according to new allegations...