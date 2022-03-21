*Menu
Jackson Sisters Win Girls Wrestling Awards 2022

The following story has been submitted by a user of semissourian.com.
User-submitted story by Tracy Metzger
Monday, March 21, 2022
Metzger Sisters win awards at Jackson Wrestling Banquet

Sisters win awards at Jackson Wrestling Banquet 2022:

This is Mallorie Metzger ( left) & Gracie Metzger award banquet for Jackson Wrestling. They received several awards from the Jackson Wrestling Banquet.

Mallorie- most outstanding, most inspirational, Irongirl, and Captain. Also, Best Record 29-8, most take downs 38, most team points 1405, most pins 18, most wins 29, Academic All state 3.96

Gracie- MVP Award, academic all state 3.93

Very good year for Jackson Lady Indians

