New voter I.D. cards for Cape Girardeau County

All 53,754 registered voters in Cape Girardeau County should receive by next weekend new 2022-2023 voter identification cards via U.S. mail, County Clerk Kara Clark Summers announced Thursday.

The 5.5-inch-by-8.5-inch cards, which will replace all county-issued voter credentials of previous issue, are perforated to fold to wallet size.

The card lists the registered voter's name, address, polling place, precinct and the units of government in which the person is entitled to vote.

Summers asked voters to check carefully the address and spelling of names on cards once they are received.

If corrections should be made, contact the county clerk at (573) 243-3547.

If voters have moved or changed their names recently, the voter registration record must be updated.

Summers advised with the 2020 Census-driven delays in the redrawing of legislative seats, the new voter cards will not list voters' new legislative districts.

If registered voters do not receive a new card by the end of March, they should call the county clerk.

The three scheduled elections on Cape County's calendar in 2022 are: April 5, general municipal election; Aug. 2, primary election; Nov. 8, general election.

The voter registration deadline for the April vote has expired, but the deadline for the August vote is July 6; for the November election, the deadline is Oct. 12.