Editorial: Welcome to the new Cape Chamber president and CEO

Editorial

The Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce made big news recently in the announcement of a new president and CEO. Robert Gilligan will take over the leadership post of the organization April 11 following the 28-year career of John Mehner, who left in late 2021 and was recently hired by Southeast Missouri State University.

Gilligan, 44, previously served as the second-in-command for the Emporia (Kansas) Area Chamber of Commerce and director of Ignite Emporia, a community investment effort focused on jobs, workforce readiness, housing and business expansion.

He was selected from a group of six, which was presented to the chamber after executive search firm Waverly Partners conducted a national search.

"Rob was selected due to his experience, [his] vision for the Chamber going forward and leadership experience," said banker Aaron Panton, who took the lead for the Chamber search committee.

Southeast Missourian business editor Jeff Long has spoken with Gilligan and reported on some of his background and initial thoughts on the job. He talks about being a consensus- and coalition-builder, listening to and connecting with the community, and learning from others. All good things.

The Cape Chamber leader holds an important position. We look forward to hearing more and welcoming him to Cape Girardeau in the coming weeks.