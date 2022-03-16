Thrivent receives two Refinitiv Lipper Fund Awards in 2022
Thrivent receives two Refinitiv Lipper Fund Awards in 2022
Thrivent Mid Cap Stock Fund is recognized for the five- and ten-year performance periods
MINNEAPOLIS (March 10, 2022) Thrivent, a Fortune 500 diversified financial services organization, has been honored as a Refinitiv Lipper Fund Awards US 2022 Winner for its Mid Cap Stock Fund Class S (TMSIX). The fund was named best Mid-Cap Core Fund over the five- and ten-year performance periods. Thrivent Asset Management, LLC is the investment adviser to the fund.
Thrivent Mid Cap Stock Fund was recognized for its consistently strong risk-adjusted performance in the five- and ten-year performance periods which ended Nov. 30, 2021. Refinitiv evaluated the Fund against 234 funds in the five-year performance period and 150 funds in the ten-year performance period in the U.S. Mid-Cap Core Funds category.
Thrivent Mid Cap Stock Fund has a history of strong performance and were proud to again be honored by Refinitiv Lipper, said David Royal, executive vice president and chief investment officer at Thrivent. Our talented investment professionals follow a disciplined investment process in order to deliver investment solutions that help our clients achieve financial clarity and live purposeful and meaningful lives. This award is a wonderful recognition of our commitment to excellence.
It takes an incredible team of investment professionals to create performance that leads to distinguished awards like Refinitiv Lipper, said Brian Flanagan, portfolio manager of Thrivent Mid Cap Stock Fund. Our investment process at Thrivent is grounded in bottom-up stock selection, research, portfolio construction and risk management, and Im grateful to work with talented colleagues who bring their best ideas and recommendations to the table.
With these two awards, Thrivent Mid Cap Stock Fund has earned a total of 11 Lipper Fund Awards since 2017. Thrivents asset management team has received a total of 29 Lipper Fund Awards since 2008.
Thrivents asset management team consists of more than 125 investment professionals. The funds are offered online at thriventfunds.com, as well as through Thrivents financial advisors and other investment professionals around the country.
About Refinitiv Lipper
With a track record of over 50 years of independent content, Refinitiv Lipper was the first to develop fund classifications that place funds in their respective peer group.
Refinitiv Lipper data covers more than 335,000 share classes in over 80 countries. The Lipper Leader ratings are available for mutual funds registered for sale in 47 markets.
Refinitiv Lipper provides independent insight on global collective investments, including mutual funds, retirement funds, hedge funds and fund fees and expenses. Refinitiv Lipper offers premium-quality data, fund ratings, analytical tools and global commentary through specialized product offerings. Trusted by investment professionals for more than 40 years, Refinitiv Lipper provides unparalleled expertise and insight to the funds industry.
About Thrivent
Thrivent is a diversified financial services organization that helps people achieve financial clarity, enabling lives full of meaning and gratitude. Thrivent and its subsidiary and affiliate companies serve more than 2.3 million clients, offering advice, insurance, investments, banking and generosity products and programs over the phone, online as well as through financial professionals and independent agents nationwide. Thrivent is a Fortune 500 company with $189 billion in assets under management/advisement (as of 12/31/21). Thrivent carries an A++ (Superior) rating from AM Best, a credit rating agency; this is the highest of the agencys 13 rating categories and was affirmed in June of 2021. Rating based on Thrivents financial strength and claims-paying ability. Does not apply to investment product performance. For more information, visit Thrivent.com. You can also find us on Facebook and Twitter.
The Refinitiv Lipper Fund Awards, granted annually, highlight funds and fund companies that have excelled in delivering consistently strong risk-adjusted performance relative to their peers. The Refinitiv Lipper Fund Awards are based on the Lipper Leader for Consistent Return rating, which is a risk-adjusted performance measure calculated over 36, 60 and 120 months. The fund with the highest Lipper Leader for Consistent Return (Effective Return) value in each eligible classification wins the Refinitiv Lipper Fund Award. For more information, see lipperfundawards.com. Although Refinitiv Lipper makes reasonable efforts to ensure the accuracy and reliability of the data contained herein, the accuracy is not guaranteed by Refinitiv Lipper. Refinitiv Lipper Fund Awards, ©2022 Refinitiv. All rights reserved. Used under license.
Past performance is not necessarily indicative of future results.
Investing involves risks, including the possible loss of principal. The prospectus and summary prospectus contain more complete information on the investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses of the fund, and other information, which investors should read and consider carefully before investing. Prospectuses and summary prospectuses are available at thriventfunds.com or by calling 800-521-5308.
Thrivent financial advisors are registered representatives of Thrivent Investment Management Inc., an SEC-registered investment adviser, a broker-dealer, and a member FINRA/SIPC. Investment advisory services are only offered through appropriately credentialed financial advisors. Visit Thrivent.com or FINRAs Broker Check for more information about Thrivents financial advisors. The distributor for Thrivent Mutual Funds is Thrivent Distributors, LLC, a registered broker-dealer and member FINRA/SIPC. Thrivent Asset Management, LLC, an SEC-registered investment adviser, serves as the investment adviser for the Thrivent Mutual Funds. All entities are subsidiaries of Thrivent, the marketing name for Thrivent Financial for Lutherans.
Insurance products, securities and investment advisory services are provided by appropriately appointed and licensed financial advisors and professionals. Only individuals who are financial advisors are credentialed to provide investment advisory services. Visit Thrivent.com or FINRA's Broker Check for more information about our financial advisors.
