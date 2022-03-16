Old Town Cape recognizes individuals, organizations at annual dinner
The theme for this year's Old Town Cape annual dinner was "Revitalization: It's Not Trivial." And certainly revitalization is a theme that has rung true in recent years.
From new streetscape infrastructure, to the rehabilitation of historic buildings, to new businesses relocating in this part of town and a host of fun events, there's excitement building. People are investing their time and treasure here, and it's paying off.
The Old Town Cape annual dinner is traditionally an opportunity to recognize those who are making meaningful contributions to the city's downtown area. This year there were several honorees to celebrate.
Scott and Lisa Blank took home the Charles L. Hutson Visionary Award. The Blanks, co-owners of Bi-State Oil Company, have repurposed two of their buildings along South Frederick and Morgan Oak streets to benefit students studying ceramics, woodworking, metal sculpture, painting and 3D printing at Southeast Missouri State University. A third structure now connects the two buildings.
It's a multi-phase project, with phase 2 of the project to be finished by summer of 2023. The Blanks told B Magazine in March 2021 they had a dream to redevelop the area near the River Campus.
Other award recipients include:
* Volunteer of the Year Awards: Kaitlyn Kraus, Tasha Schusler, Jennifer Redinger.
* Business Excellence Award: Port Cape Girardeau Restaurant.
* John Boardman Excellence in Historic Preservation Award: The Forge.
* Preservation of Heritage Awards: City of Cape Girardeau, Penzel Construction and TreanorHL. The three were honored for their work on the new Cape Girardeau City Hall project, which incorporated the 1854 Courthouse and old Carnegie Library.
* Excellence in Preservation Award: James Reynolds House.
* Resiliency Award: Glenn House.
Congratulations to all the award recipients, and thank you for investing in downtown Cape Girardeau.
