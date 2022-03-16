News about Cape and Jackson matters. Sign up for free updates.
Prayer 3-15-22
We praise you, O Lord Jesus, that your promises are yes and amen. Amen.
More to explore
-
City of Cape Girardeau to use ARP funds for sewer improvementsSomething has found its way into the City of Cape Girardeau's sewer system, and it's worse than the remnants of what you ate for lunch yesterday. Defects in the city's sewer system allow storm and groundwater into the system. This water, according...
-
Cape Girardeau's next chamber leader on growth, other matters1Robert "Rob" Gilligan, who in less than four weeks will become president and chief executive officer of Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce, repeatedly uses the word "resiliency" to describe assuming the mantle of chamber leadership April 11....
-
Truck crashes into medical clinic in Cape Girardeau1Shortly before 8 a.m. Monday, a small truck plowed through the windows and walls of Cape Family Care at 2907 Keystone Drive in Cape Girardeau. The vehicle was well into the waiting room before it came to a stop. "Nobody was here because it was 7:45...
-
Paddlewheelers return to Cape Girardeau starting next monthA total of 25 paddlewheel boats will visit the Port of Cape Girardeau between late April and mid-November, according to visitcape.com. All dates are "highly likely" to change, according to the Cape Girardeau Convention and Visitors Bureau (CVB). CVB...
-
Surveillance camera found in Cape Veterans Home bathroom, suspect arrestedThe Cape Girardeau Veterans Home found a surveillance camera in an employee restroom on March 8 and immediately contacted the Cape Girardeau Police Department. The device was disguised as a small cellphone charger. The device was removed from the...
-
Ukrainian exchange student fears for familyAs 19-year-old Maryna Loza watches the news about Ukraine from her university apartment, she is brokenhearted and terrified. After all, Kyiv -- the embattled Ukrainian capital city -- is her hometown. But it's not the only place she's called home....
-
Celebrating 80 years: Lambert's Cafe has been a staple of Sikeston area for 80 yearsSIKESTON, Mo. -- For years, Lambert's Cafe has been a staple within the Sikeston community. This month, the popular restaurant, known for throwing rolls across a large dining room, is celebrating its 80th anniversary. On Friday, the community...
-
Inspections to close Cairo bridgeInspections to close Cairo bridge CAIRO, Ill. -- According to a news release from the Illinois Department of Transportation, the U.S. 60/62 bridge over the Mississippi River at Cairo will be closed to all traffic. The closures are scheduled to begin...
-
It Takes a Village provides parent support, info1A local group is seeking to provide women and families in the Southeast Missouri area with prenatal and postpartum education. Amanda Rhodes, president of It Takes a Village, said she realized the need for the organization after seeing posts on...
-
State Senate redistricting plan released, Rehder's district changedThe state's Judicial Redistricting Commission (JRC), made up of six appellate court judges, came out Monday with a tentative plan to redraw the state's 34 Senate districts, including District 27, held by state Sen. Holly Thompson Rehder of Scott...
-
Bridge replacement work starting in Jackson City ParkMillersville's Putz Construction made quick work of the low-water crossing Monday in Jackson City Park, removing in a matter of hours the span over Hubble Creek connecting Cascade Drive to Parkview Street. The estimated five-month $550,000 Hubble...
-
Scott City advertises for new police chiefScott City is looking for a new chief of police. Current Chief Larry Rutherford, a former city police captain who took over the top job Oct. 20, 2020, is leaving April 8 to work in private industry, Mayor Norman Brant said. According to a notice on...
-
7-year-old Cape Girardeau girl dies in crash1CHARLESTON, Mo. A Cape Girardeau child died of injuries sustained in a single-vehicle crash Sunday in Mississippi County. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the crash occurred at 7:13 p.m. on Route O, 1 mile west of Route N and 4...
-
Two arrested during search; Sikeston police find guns, drugs and money9SIKESTON, Mo. Two Sikeston men are in custody after a search warrant was issued Friday night that uncovered drugs, money and guns. Glenn Mansfield, 47, and Travis Williams, 40, were arrested Friday after officers with the Sikeston Department of...
-
Dexter man convicted of enticement of childA Dexter, Missouri, man was found guilty of felony enticement of a child Monday, and the jury recommended a 20-year prison sentence. A release from Stoddard County (Missouri) Prosecuting Attorney Russ Oliver said Robert Cooper, 42, lured a supposed...
-
Route DD in Scott County closed for paving workRoute DD in Scott County between Route Y and Route Z, near Vanduser, Missouri will be closed as Missouri Department of Transportation crews make pavement repairs. A MoDOT news release said the work will begin at 8 a.m., March 22, and the road...
-
-
Law enforcement officers, residents seek answers to rise in Mississippi County gun crimes11CHARLESTON, Mo. The increase of gun violence in Mississippi County has members of the community searching for solutions. Gun crimes how to minimize them in the future was the main topic of discussion by U.S. Rep. Jason Smith and Charleston area...
-
Cape mayoral candidates discuss future, past successes of city infrastructure24Ahead of next month's election, the Southeast Missourian asked candidates for mayor of Cape Girardeau identical questions relating to city infrastructure. Candidates on the April 5 general election ballot are incumbent Bob Fox and Stacy Kinder. Fox...
-
Cape Girardeau Republican Womens Club holds their 2022 Lincoln Day event12The Republican Womens Club of Cape Girardeau County held its Lincoln Day event Saturday, hosted by KZIM-KSIMs Faune Riggin. The event at Knights of Columbus Hall in Jackson, featured a dinner and speeches from local Republican state politicians...
-
SEMO grad delves into personal conflicts in story collectionJackson native Caleb Tankersley says he used his upbringing in crafting the short stories in his award winning collection, "Sin Eaters." "'Sin Eaters' is a book of short stories, so by nature, it covers a lot of different themes and not every story...
-
-
Local News 3/12/22Day care issues dominate Jackson P&Z meetingBefore a large crowd assembled in city council chambers, Jackson's Planning and Zoning Commission agreed Wednesday to recommend to the council an increase in the maximum number of children who may be cared for by an in-home day care without a...
-
Local News 3/12/22What's past is prologue history of Daylight Saving Time1"What's Past is Prologue" series, an homage to William Shakespeare's "The Tempest," looks at events of the past that seem to reoccur later with remarkable similarities. Frank Nickell of the Kellerman Foundation for Historic Preservation, previously...
-
Local News 3/11/22Airline to terminate services at Cape Airport15Cape Girardeau Regional Airport has received notice that the airport's air carrier intends to terminate services. SkyWest Airlines will continue to provide flights until the airport can secure a new airline carrier, according to a release from the...
-
Local News 3/11/22Kansan Rob Gilligan named as new Cape Girardeau chamber leader1Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce named Robert Rob Gilligan on Thursday as its next president and chief executive officer. Gilligan comes to Southeast Missouri after serving as the No. 2 executive for the Emporia, Kansas, Area Chamber of...
-
Most read 3/10/22Foundation breathes new life into historic Cape Girardeau home1Where most people saw a dilapidated building, members of the James Reynolds House Foundation saw potential. Before 2019, the James Reynolds House, at 623 N. Main St. in Cape Girardeau, was in the worst condition it had ever endured in its more than...
-
Most read 3/10/22My dramatic pilgrimage to Wat's Smokin' BBQ1A spiritual journey recently led me to Egypt Mills. Egypt Mills is an unincorporated community located approximately 12 miles from Jackson, in east Cape Girardeau County. I previously visited the area to shop at a cute little boutique, but this time...
-
Most read 3/9/22Little St. Louis arch becomes gateway to Cape downtown4Melanie Reichert, art and design student at Southeast Missouri State University, constructed her own interpretation of the St. Louis Gateway Arch, which stands more than 11 feet tall, the tallest sculpture ever created by a SEMO student. The project...
-
Most read 3/8/22Perry County Memorial officials address concerns about potential partnership1PERRYVILLE, Mo. Familiar factions attended Monday night's community forum to discuss the future of Perry County Memorial Hospital, but a large contingent of hospital employees tilted the room to a more pro-hospital perspective than at other recent...
-
Most read 3/8/22Capaha Park pond to be dredged after yearslong delay7For the first time in decades, significant upgrades are on the way for the pond in Capaha Park. Cape Girardeau City Council approved an agreement with a Perryville, Missouri-based contractor Monday night to dredge the pond -- an action that's been...
-
Most read 3/7/22ALDI taking steps toward Jackson location3ALDI has sent structural plans and has begun the permitting process with the City of Jackson toward the future build of a 21,682-square-foot grocery store at 2502 E. Jackson Blvd., sources with both the city and Cape Girardeau County have...
-
Most read 3/7/22Zoi's Gyros Corner in Cape Girardeau closing3Zoi's Gyros Corner, 1865 Broadway in Cape Girardeau, will close later this month after 28 years in business. Owner Zoi Mousadakos made the announcement in a Facebook post Sunday addressed to what the proprietor called "loyal" patrons. "It is with...