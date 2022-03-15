News about Cape and Jackson matters. Sign up for free updates.
Prayer 3-16-22
Lord Jesus, thank you for grace and the gift of eternal life through you. Amen.
State Senate redistricting plan released, Rehder's district changedThe state's Judicial Redistricting Commission (JRC), made up of six appellate court judges, came out Monday with a tentative plan to redraw the state's 34 Senate districts, including District 27, held by state Sen. Holly Thompson Rehder of Scott...
Bridge replacement work starting in Jackson City ParkMillersville's Putz Construction made quick work of the low-water crossing Monday in Jackson City Park, removing in a matter of hours the span over Hubble Creek connecting Cascade Drive to Parkview Street. The estimated five-month $550,000 Hubble...
It Takes a Village provides child care support, infoA local group is seeking to provide women and families in the Southeast Missouri area with prenatal and postpartum education. Amanda Rhodes, president of It Takes a Village, said she realized the need for the organization after seeing posts on...
Scott City advertises for new police chiefScott City is looking for a new chief of police. Current Chief Larry Rutherford, a former city police captain who took over the top job Oct. 20, 2020, is leaving April 8 to work in private industry, Mayor Norman Brant said. According to a notice on...
7-year-old Cape Girardeau girl dies in crashCHARLESTON, Mo. A Cape Girardeau child died of injuries sustained in a single-vehicle crash Sunday in Mississippi County. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the crash occurred at 7:13 p.m. on Route O, 1 mile west of Route N and 4...
Two arrested during; Sikeston police find guns, drugs and moneySIKESTON, Mo. Two Sikeston men are in custody after a search warrant was issued Friday night that uncovered drugs, money and guns. Glenn Mansfield, 47, and Travis Williams, 40, were arrested Friday after officers with the Sikeston Department of...
Dexter man convicted of enticement of childA Dexter, Missouri, man was found guilty of felony enticement of a child Monday, and the jury recommended a 20-year prison sentence. A release from Stoddard County (Missouri) Prosecuting Attorney Russ Oliver said Robert Cooper, 42, lured a supposed...
Route DD in Scott County closed for paving workRoute DD in Scott County between Route Y and Route Z, near Vanduser, Missouri will be closed as Missouri Department of Transportation crews make pavement repairs. A MoDOT news release said the work will begin at 8 a.m., March 22, and the road...
Law enforcement officers, residents seek answers to rise in Mississippi County gun crimes10CHARLESTON, Mo. The increase of gun violence in Mississippi County has members of the community searching for solutions. Gun crimes how to minimize them in the future was the main topic of discussion by U.S. Rep. Jason Smith and Charleston area...
Cape mayoral candidates discuss future, past successes of city infrastructure21Ahead of next month's election, the Southeast Missourian asked candidates for mayor of Cape Girardeau identical questions relating to city infrastructure. Candidates on the April 5 general election ballot are incumbent Bob Fox and Stacy Kinder. Fox...
Cape Girardeau Republican Womens Club holds their 2022 Lincoln Day event8The Republican Womens Club of Cape Girardeau County held its Lincoln Day event Saturday, hosted by KZIM-KSIMs Faune Riggin. The event at Knights of Columbus Hall in Jackson, featured a dinner and speeches from local Republican state politicians...
SEMO grad delves into personal conflicts in story collectionJackson native Caleb Tankersley says he used his upbringing in crafting the short stories in his award winning collection, "Sin Eaters." "'Sin Eaters' is a book of short stories, so by nature, it covers a lot of different themes and not every story...
Local News 3/12/22Day care issues dominate Jackson P&Z meetingBefore a large crowd assembled in city council chambers, Jackson's Planning and Zoning Commission agreed Wednesday to recommend to the council an increase in the maximum number of children who may be cared for by an in-home day care without a...
Local News 3/12/22What's past is prologue history of Daylight Saving Time1"What's Past is Prologue" series, an homage to William Shakespeare's "The Tempest," looks at events of the past that seem to reoccur later with remarkable similarities. Frank Nickell of the Kellerman Foundation for Historic Preservation, previously...
Airline to terminate services at Cape Airport15Cape Girardeau Regional Airport has received notice that the airport's air carrier intends to terminate services. SkyWest Airlines will continue to provide flights until the airport can secure a new airline carrier, according to a release from the...
Kansan Rob Gilligan named as new Cape Girardeau chamber leader1Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce named Robert Rob Gilligan on Thursday as its next president and chief executive officer. Gilligan comes to Southeast Missouri after serving as the No. 2 executive for the Emporia, Kansas, Area Chamber of...
Longtime Notre Dame musical director reflects on 50 years2Everybody has been saying Notre Dame Regional High School's next musical is Cindy King's final production and it's not easy for her to hear. The former English teacher and current musical director is wary of all absolutes, including the words...
Area lawmakers OK concealed carry on buses, in churches26Despite a plea from a transportation company based in Southeast Missouri, the state House voted Wednesday 101-40 to allow concealed-carry weapons (CCW) on public transit buses. GOP state lawmakers Jamie Burger of Benton (R-148), Barry Hovis of...
First property receives certification through Cape Police crime reduction program3A program led by Cape Girardeau Police Department has reduced calls to police at a local apartment complex by an average of 77% compared to other complexes in the city. Liberty Apartments is the first rental property in Cape Girardeau to complete...
Ameren solar panel project on track at Show Me Center8Ameren Missouri's solar panel installation at Cape Girardeau's Show Me Center's north and south parking lots is on track for completion in July and will supply enough energy for 130 homes in a year. The project began Oct. 25 as part of Ameren's...
NB I-55 in Cape County reduced for paving workNorthbound Interstate 55 in Cape Girardeau County -- from mile marker 106 near Fruitland to mile marker 108 -- will be reduced to one lane with a 10-foot width restriction as contractor crews make pavement repairs. According to a Missouri Department...
Wallingford, Parson tout Missouri tax 'competitiveness'29Washington, D.C.-based Tax Foundation, a fiscally conservative think tank critical of tax increases and high taxation, ranks Missouri 10th in the nation in terms of attractive taxation rates for new businesses in a new report. "Missouri is notable...
Jackson to join self-insured cancer pool for firefighters3There are eminent dangers associated with being a firefighter that seemingly are so obvious they barely need mentioning. Jackson Fire Chief Jason Mouser told municipal aldermen Monday one threat may not be generally known, however. "There are 14...
'Works of Women' event to be held later this month at Oliver Flag HouseThe Kellerman Foundation is celebrating Women's History Month by showcasing the work of women from the area. Lavetta Rhinehart's bronze sculpture of Marie Oliver, designer of the Missouri state flag, will be unveiled at the "Works of Women" event to...
Most read 3/10/22Foundation breathes new life into historic Cape Girardeau home1Where most people saw a dilapidated building, members of the James Reynolds House Foundation saw potential. Before 2019, the James Reynolds House, at 623 N. Main St. in Cape Girardeau, was in the worst condition it had ever endured in its more than...
Most read 3/9/22Little St. Louis arch becomes gateway to Cape downtown4Melanie Reichert, art and design student at Southeast Missouri State University, constructed her own interpretation of the St. Louis Gateway Arch, which stands more than 11 feet tall, the tallest sculpture ever created by a SEMO student. The project...
Perry County Memorial officials address concerns about potential partnership1PERRYVILLE, Mo. Familiar factions attended Monday night's community forum to discuss the future of Perry County Memorial Hospital, but a large contingent of hospital employees tilted the room to a more pro-hospital perspective than at other recent...
Capaha Park pond to be dredged after yearslong delay7For the first time in decades, significant upgrades are on the way for the pond in Capaha Park. Cape Girardeau City Council approved an agreement with a Perryville, Missouri-based contractor Monday night to dredge the pond -- an action that's been...
Recalling the deadly 1949 Cape tornado amid reminders to take precautionsStephen N. Limbaugh Sr., the distinguished jurist who spent a quarter-century on the federal bench, said Monday he has a clear memory of the aftermath of a tornado that badly damaged the Cape Girardeau home of his parents nearly 73 years ago. "The...
Most read 3/7/22Codefi's Stapleton A Q&A on the future of work6James Stapleton, co-founder of Cape Girardeau-headquarted Codefi, the co-working space and technology incubator focused on economic growth, agreed to answer a few questions from the Southeast Missourian about what he sees as the future of work ...
Most read 3/7/22ALDI taking steps toward Jackson location3ALDI has sent structural plans and has begun the permitting process with the City of Jackson toward the future build of a 21,682-square-foot grocery store at 2502 E. Jackson Blvd., sources with both the city and Cape Girardeau County have...