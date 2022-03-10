*Menu
Dart League Champs

User-submitted story by Steve Mosley
Thursday, March 10, 2022
Championship teammates LaDale Woods, Becky Vetter, Davey Jackson, and Dutch Miller.

In a performance reminiscent of the Miracle Mets 1969 World Series victory, Whale Tongue emerged as playoff champions in Lemmons Coin Machine Monday night dart league. Buried in the basement for the regular season, Whale Tongue member Becky Vetter credited the Cinderella comeback to a never say die attitude, optimism end endless practice sessions. Some sources say a celebratory parade will be held later this month but that has not been confirmed.

