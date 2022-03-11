Historic tornado a reminder to take severe weather seriously

Editorial

Despite the recent blast of cold weather, we're approaching the time of year when winter gives way to springtime temperatures and the chance of severe storms.

Recently, Southeast Missourian journalist Jeff Long wrote about a tornado that struck Cape Girardeau nearly 73 years ago. Former federal judge Stephen N. Limbaugh Sr., now in his 90s, recalled where he was when the storm hit Southeast Missouri.

Limbaugh, then 21 years old, was in Kennett at his brother Rush Jr.'s wedding. His parents' Cape Girardeau home on Henderson Avenue had the entire second story destroyed.

"When my parents got back to Cape Girardeau later that night, they found a high level of police protection and could hardly get through to get to their house," Limbaugh told the Missourian. "They stayed with my aunt who lived two blocks away for the better part of a month afterward. It took several months before the (Henderson) house was livable again."

Of course, we know of more recent examples where severe storms, including tornadoes, have ravaged communities. Mayfield, Kentucky, being one of the most recent. Joplin, Missouri, is another one. The list goes on. These are all a reminder to take storms seriously. It's why we regularly test our local severe weather sirens in town, and why you should have a plan for when severe weather strikes. Go to a lower level, a basement preferably. But if not available, go to an interior room away from windows. Have access to multiple alerts so you know when an advisory, watch or warning alert are issued. The Southeast Missourian offers free weather text alerts. You can sign up online at semissourian.com.

Take severe weather seriously and be safe.