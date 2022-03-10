Letter to the Editor

I wish to extend a public thank you to Jane Wernsman, director of the Cape Girardeau County Health Department. Jane and other directors of county health departments around the country have had major responsibilities during the pandemic. Jane has carried out and managed those responsibilities with absolute professionalism.

On Feb. 26, 2022, Jane had an extraordinary event to manage. My son is a computer tech for the state of Missouri. He was doing work at the Cape office when he suddenly felt ill. He was aware that Jane was catching up on work in her office and he managed to get to her office to tell her he was feeling ill. He immediately fainted. Jane went into nursing mode. She took his vitals and saw that he was worsening. She quickly called 911. The EMTs arrived and put him into an ambulance. Jane then followed the ambulance. She contacted Charlotte Craig, former director of the health department, asking her to contact family.

Jane remained at the hospital until assured that my son was recovering. As it happened, I was out of town and greatly appreciated the compassion and care shown by Jane and by Charlotte. It was quite distressing for me not being immediately available. I felt comforted knowing of Jane's dedication to health and wellness. My son was most fortunate to receive emergency aid by Jane.

A salute to Jane Wernsman, director of the Cape Girardeau County Health Department. Her service to our county is exceptional.

SUSAN MONTGOMERY SMITH, Cape Girardeau