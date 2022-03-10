Retired principal endorses Stacy Kinder for mayor

As a resident of Cape County, I well understand the city of Cape Girardeau is critical to the success not only of our county but also of our greater Southeast Missouri region.

Throughout my life, the city of Cape has been central to my identity and well-being. I taught in the Cape schools for 14 years, and I still shop, seek healthcare, dine, and attend civic and social events in Cape. If I go back a few years, I earned a graduate degree at the University, and a few years before that, I am forever proud to have been born in Cape Girardeau.

As a county resident, I am not eligible to vote in Cape's mayoral elections; however, I consider the election of the next mayor to be vital not only to the city itself but also to the vitality of our county and region. I believe Stacy Kinder is an authentic servant-leader with a clear vision for the future who will serve the city, county and region effectively as Cape's next mayor.

I know Stacy well as a parent of soon-to-be four graduates of Cape Central. As a parent, Stacy had high expectations for her kids as well as for our public schools. I know Stacy as both member and president of our Board of Education. In both roles, Stacy set the proverbial bar high for staff, faculty and administration, and yet, she was always willing to be part of the solution to the inevitable problems all schools face. From afar, I have followed Stacy's service on the City Council, and I have heard her time and again ask the tough and relevant questions and be a calm voice of both reason and responsibility. For the past six years, I have served beside Stacy in support of a local parachurch ministry, Young Life, at Cape Central and now on the Southeast campus, and I know Stacy to embrace authentically the two greatest commands of the Gospel in her abiding love for God first and in her sacrificial love for her neighbor second.

Finally, I know Stacy to be a servant-leader who does far more than just speak the right words. By Stacy's private actions and public record of bold decisions, she makes responsible and humane choices in advocating for those who enjoy the bounties of life, and with equal conviction, for those who do not. Like myself, Stacy is not perfect; however, I do believe Stacy is an exceptional blend of vision, conviction, service and leadership. For all these reasons, I urge Cape residents to consider voting for Stacy Kinder for Cape Mayor on April 5th.

Dr. Mike Cowan, 10433 State Highway D, Oak Ridge, MO 63769