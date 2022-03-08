News about Cape and Jackson matters. Sign up for free updates.
Prayer 3-8-22
O Lord God, may we take time to be still and hear from you. Amen.
Perry County Memorial officals address concerns about potential partnershipPERRYVILLE, Mo. Familiar factions attended Monday night's community forum to discuss the future of Perry County Memorial Hospital, but a large contingent of hospital employees tilted the room to a more pro-hospital perspective than at other recent...
Capaha Park pond to be dredged after yearslong delayFor the first time in decades, significant upgrades are on the way for the pond in Capaha Park. Cape Girardeau City Council approved an agreement with a Perryville, Missouri-based contractor Monday night to dredge the pond -- an action that's been...
Recalling the deadly 1949 Cape tornado amid reminders to take precautionsStephen N. Limbaugh Sr., the distinguished jurist who spent a quarter-century on the federal bench, said Monday he has a clear memory of the aftermath of a tornado that badly damaged the Cape Girardeau home of his parents nearly 73 years ago. "The...
Jackson 13-year-old named co-chair of Homers for HealthJackson's Jimmy Williams, champion junior golfer and heart transplant recipient, has been named the 2022 Cardinal Glennon Children's Hospital's Homers for Health co-chair. Jimmy has been an avid golfer since he first began playing with his dad at...
Change in website address in effort to boost Cape Girardeau County turnoutKara Clark Summers, Cape Girardeau County clerk and election authority since 2007, told the county's Republican Women's Club on Friday a subtle alteration has been made in the way residents can access election information. "We changed our website...
Cape Council appoints Young as city attorneyCape Girardeau has a new attorney. With a unanimous vote, Cape Girardeau City Council appointed Greg Young to city attorney Monday night. Young's appointment follows the retirement of Eric Cunningham. The former city attorney retired in December...
Schnucks lifts remaining mask restrictionsFacemasks for customers, teammates and vendors are no longer required at any of Schnucks 111 locations, including 19 S. Kingshighway in Cape Girardeau. The St. Louis-based grocery retailer said Sunday it had lifted its remaining restrictions because...
'Guns out' search warrant yields arrests in Cape CountyLocals driving near the housing community at Cedar Hills Lane were warned away by police Friday morning. The situation unfolded as law enforcement officers from multiple jurisdictions, including Cape Girardeau County and Alton, Illinois, served a...
Local News 3/7/22City of Jackson bridge projects move forwardTwo bridges will be built over Hubble Creek low-water crossings in Cape Girardeau County's seat city this year. The first, Hubble Ford Bridge replacement between Cascade Drive and Parkview Street, is in its early stages. Putz Construction of...
Local News 3/7/22Author Strobel speaks on 'God's grace' in his life, others' at La Croix"A Case For Christ" author Lee Strobel spoke at La Croix Church over the weekend to kick off the church's new sermon series "A Grace That Bleeds." "I want to share this message of hope and grace, far and wide," Strobel said during his presentation...
Most read 3/7/22ALDI taking steps toward Jackson location2ALDI has sent structural plans and has begun the permitting process with the City of Jackson toward the future build of a 21,682-square-foot grocery store at 2502 E. Jackson Blvd., sources with both the city and Cape Girardeau County have...
Perry County Memorial forum slated MondayAnd now it's the hospital's turn. Officials representing Perry County Memorial Hospital will have their chance to discuss a potential partnership with another health care organization at a community forum planned Monday in Perryville, Missouri. The...
Soaring gasoline prices causing lines at local pumps26The cost of gas locally and nationally has jumped sharply in the past week, and area service stations are witnessing customers lining up to top off their tanks before prices leap again. n Cape Girardeau: gas was selling Friday in a range of $3.24 to...
Mayoral candidates target crime at forum7Candidates for mayor of Cape Girardeau identified several issues they'd like to take action on during a recent candidate forum, but one topic was a common thread. Each candidate identified public safety as a top concern. Incumbent Bob Fox, Ward 6...
Cape Girardeau City Council agenda for 3-7-22Cape Girardeau City Council 5 p.m. Tuesday, City Hall Presentations n Annual audit report for fiscal year ending June 30, 2021 Communications/reports n City Council staff Items for discussion n Appearances by Advisory Board applicants n Planning and...
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda for 3/7/22 meetingCape Girardeau County Commission 9 a.m. today 1 Barton Square, Jackson Approval of minutes n Minutes of stated meetings of March 3 Communications/reports -- other elected officials n None at this time Public comments n Items listed on the agenda...
Jackson Board of Aldermen agenda for 3/7/22City of Jackson mayor and Board of Aldermen Regular meeting 6 p.m. today Adoption of agenda n Motion adopting the regular meeting agenda Approval of minutes n Minutes of regular meeting of Feb. 22 Financial affairs n Motion approving the payment of...
Perryville promotes itself as film-friendly with new websitePERRYVILLE, Mo. -- Officials in Perryville, Missouri, are hitching their economic development wagon to film production, with one film already scheduled for next year. Thomas Smugala, writer and director of "The Spring," which will be filmed in the...
Cost of damage to Center Junction unknown until repairs are completed3Repairs are underway at the newly-finished Center Junction, which is between Cape Giardeau and Jackson, after a multivehicle crash damaged a barrier on an Interstate 55 overpass. A crash on Feb. 23 resulted in damage to a barrier on the west side of...
Scott and Lisa Blank win Hutson award at Old Town Cape dinner2The co-owners of Bi-State Oil Company, Scott and Lisa Blank, won the 2021 Charles L. Hutson Visionary Award, presented at Old Town Cape's (OTC) annual dinner Thursday at Century Casino. The event theme was "Revitalization: It's Not Trivial." The...
Marble Hill fire chief describes city's hydrant system inadequate1MARBLE HILL, Mo. Using a color-coded map of the city of Marble Hill, Woodland Fire Protection District Chief Calvin Troxell showed the Marble Hill Board of Aldermen how inadequate the city's hydrant system has become over the years. Troxell told...
Marble Hill city alderman resignsMARBLE HILL, M0. Ward 1 Alderman Roger Burr resigned his position during a closed session Monday night during a meeting of the Marble Hill Board of Aldermen. Mayor Trey Wiginton announced Burr's resignation following the closed session after the...
Local News 3/3/22Ukrainian students at SEMO remain close to homeland1Its a funny thing about being away from home, the body might wander but the heart has a tendency to stick around. As combat in Ukraine intensifies, so do international sanctions, Russian President Vladamir Putins efforts to conquer key cities and...
Most read 3/2/22Former Cape Chamber chief Mehner named to new SEMO post12John Mehner, the former longtime president and chief executive officer of the Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce, has been named following a national search to an administrative position at Southeast Missouri State University. Mehner is...
Most read 3/1/22Vargas announces Houck renovation delay; SEMO Board of Governors approves new meal plan7The renovations of Houck Field have hit a road block. On Friday, Southeast Missouri State University president Carlos Vargas updated the Board of Governors on the renovation of Houck Stadium's south grandstand. Destruction began in early December...
Downtown luxury condos with a river view coming to Cape Girardeau10Mike Peters, owner of SEMO Development Co., moved to downtown Cape Girardeau and fell in love with life along the river. The developer, a Jackson High School graduate, is currently building high-end, luxury finished condos along North Main Street to...
Two wounded Sunday in Cape County shootingA Sunday morning shooting left two people wounded, according to Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Office. The shooting occurred on Estate Drive, and authorities said the two injured were taken to a local hospital. No further details were released, but...
CDC releases county-by-county COVID levels, Cape Girardeau and Scott low risk1Cape Girardeau and Scott counties were classified Friday by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) as low-risk counties, according to a new resource at www.cdc.gov called the COVID-19 County Check. Every county in the U.S. has been...