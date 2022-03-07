IL Non-Profit Launches Campaign to Celebrate & Support Educators During COVID

CHICAGO  Back 2 School Illinois (B2SI), a nonprofit that provides tens of thousands of deserving kids from low-income families with free school supplies each year to help them succeed in the classroom, is pleased to announce the launch of its 2022 We Appreciate Teachers campaign, beginning today. The statewide initiative is designed to celebrate and support Illinois educators, particularly during COVID-19, by selecting fifteen teachers (from all applicants) and giving them 30 Back 2 School Illinois kits (full of vital school supplies) for their entire classroom of students. The teachers will also receive gift baskets and will be treated to a luxurious evening of champagne and hors doeuvres at a Chicago reception on May 2nd.

Anyone can submit an application on behalf of a teacher, including the teacher himself/herself. The teacher must be currently employed by a school in Illinois.

To participate, interested parties should complete the online We Appreciate Teachers campaign application, or print out and complete the application form off the B2SI website, and then mail it in to B2SI. All applications must be completed no later than April 1st, 2022 and include an essay (250 to 500 words) explaining how the nominated teacher goes above and beyond to positively impact their students lives. Winning teachers will be notified by April 11th.

During these challenging times, teachers have had to work even harder to make sure their students stay connected and are learning, says Back 2 School Illinois CEO, Matthew Kurtzman, With our campaign, we are celebrating the creativity, resourcefulness and going above and beyond that teachers have had to do to provide Illinois school children with an education during COVID-19.

####