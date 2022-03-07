A unique opportunity for entrepreneurial students in Jackson

Editorial

Jackson's Tyler Macke didn't take the normal path post high school like many young people in their early teens and 20s. Instead of going to college, he went straight into business with his entrepreneurial spirit and started a company called SendAFriend. We've written stories about Macke and his $10-million company. What makes his success that much more impressive, he started the e-commerce company with only $1,200.

Now, he is giving back to his alma mater by providing a grant for Jackson High School seniors who want to start their own businesses. Students will be able to apply for a $5,000 business grant through Macke's SendAFriend company.

"When I graduated, it didn't seem like there were many opportunities in Jackson for entrepreneurs to go on a different path other than college," Macke told the Southeast Missourian.

Students can submit their ideas to the website  www.sendafriend.co/pages/jhs-business-grant-2022  until April 15. A panel made up of individuals from SendAFriend and Jackson High School will select the winner. In addition to the monetary award, the winner will receive mentorship from Macke.

We commend Tyler Macke for giving back to his alma mater and encourage Jackson High School seniors interested in starting a business to apply. You might have the next $10-million idea.