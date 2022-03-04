FFA Week honors farmers, producers

Editorial

The weather has turned springlike, and it won't be long before tractors begin criss-crossing fields throughout the region. Seasons don't much matter, though, to those who produce beef, pork and poultry, as their work never ends. Such are the lives of our nation's farmers.

We count on them for a safe and ample supply of food and fiber, and they supply the world.

For many farmers, their work is a calling, a devotion. They rise with the sun and toil beneath it not only to earn a living but because of the satisfaction that comes from the repeating circle of planting, nurturing, harvesting.

We are thankful for them.

And we know the next generation is coming along, preparing for their starring production roles.

Future Farmers of America helps young people learn about agriculture and develop leadership skills while participating in real-world activities, such as livestock showing and ag business record-keeping, that will serve them well when they strike out on their own. One of FFA's hallmarks is the requirement that students participate in an ag project. These range from raising cattle to building machinery, and they teach important lessons.

In Southeast Missouri, high school FFA chapters are thriving. Students flock to the programs, in no small part because of the dynamic ag teachers who lead the programs. Ag teachers help young people learn valuable skills and develop a work ethic that will serve them well in their career.

The national FFA organization celebrated its annual FFA Week last month, Feb. 19-26. The event highlighted the importance of agriculture and developing farmers and producers. FFA chapters in schools throughout the region -- Jackson, Oak Ridge and Kelly, among others -- marked the week with activities calling attention to their efforts.

We applaud FFA members and ag teachers in Southeast Missouri and across the country, and we know their future is bright.