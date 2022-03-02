Prime Time Living: Final Thoughts

The poet Robert Burns famously stated in his poem To a Mouse that the best-laid schemes o mice an men Gang aft agley. Translated, thats, The best-laid schemes of mice and men often go often askew.

Ive found that to be true. For example, two weeks ago, after Id spent several weeks brainstorming column ideas, narrowing them down and fleshing out those that made the cut, my editor-extraordinaire asked if Id be willing to take my column in a new direction.* After we talked further, I said yes. Then I remembered those ideas I really, really liked and tried to figure out how I could work all of them into the column Id already drafted for this month. Many hours and numerous rewrites later, I knew I couldnt.

Then I had what, at 2 a.m., seemed a brilliant idea. I would channel my second-favorite** late-night television host and write a totally new, final Prime Time Living column. So, here you have it  my first and only Top 10 list.

Top 10 List of How to Live Your Best Prime-time Years

(With apologies to David Letterman)

1. Focus on what you can do, as opposed to what you think you cannot.

2. Try something new  it doesnt have to be big  at least once a month.

3. Retire the first day you possibly can. My father shared that advice with me, and Im so glad I followed it.

4. Unload all excess emotional baggage. No more shoulda, coulda or woulda thinking.

5. Unload all excess physical baggage. All that stuff youre saving for your kids or grandchildren? Let them go through it now and take  or stake their claim to  what they want. Donate to a worthy cause everything they dont want that you dont love and/or use regularly.

6. Treat yourself in some way at least twice a month.

7. Stop waiting for someday. Start today, and do all those things you keep saying you want to do someday.

8. Wear what you want, fix your hair how you like, drive what you want  in other words, stop worrying about what other people or society think. As long as you arent hurting anyone

9. Volunteer regularly in some way. Dont just make donations  get out and be hands-on.

10. Every chance you get, no matter whos in the car with you, lower the windows  turn on the heat or A/C if you need to  turn up the radio, and sing along at the top of your lungs. And remember, anyone who gives you funny looks is jealous. Ignore them.

In short, get up every morning, take a deep breath, throw your shoulders back and lift your head high, and then go out and live with courage, joy and gusto.

*The new format will be a monthly book-club column that includes a Facebook Live discussion component. Of course, the online part is optional, but it wont be as much fun if you arent there. Really!! Our inaugural book, Finding Dorothy by Elizabeth Letts (Ballantine Books, 2019), was highly recommended by my favorite librarian who has never steered me wrong, so I checked it out and began reading. Within a few pages, I was hooked, and I cant wait to chat about it in May. Buy, check out or borrow a copy, so you can read it and join the discussion! Ill see you in the Facebook group "The Best Books Club" on the new The Best Years Facebook page on Tuesday, May 3, at 4 p.m. Of course, you can post your thoughts and questions in the Facebook group before then!

*My all-time favorite talk show host is the wonderful Johnny Carson. He hosted his last show almost 30 years ago  on my birthday, in fact  and I still miss him.