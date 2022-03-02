*Menu
A Look Back: March

Wednesday, March 2, 2022

Among the earliest breakfast customers at the annual Lions Club Pancake Day at the Arena Building on March 23, 1960, were, from left, Danna, Danice and Danel, daughters of Dr. and Mrs. Dan B. Cotner of Cape Girardeau. (G.D. Fronabarger ~ Southeast Missourian archive)