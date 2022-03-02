Now Read This: Skinship, by Yoon Choi

Skinship is a collection of short stories by a new writer, Yoon Choi, that depicts the vast array of human experience from the Korean American perspective. Each chapter is a new story from a new point-of-view. In one, a mother leaves behind a son in order to start a new life and marriage in America. In another, visions of grandeur are shattered when a wife from an affluent family moves to America to start a convenience store business with her husband. And in another, we see a man with Alzheimers struggle to watch his young grandson while his wife is out at the store. Each character is vastly different from the next, but their stories all have an underlying emotion that links them together within the collection.

Skinship isnt exactly a happy book, so if you are looking for something light, this isnt it. Each of the characters is in the midst of their own struggles, and much of this is emotional, with a lot of tough topics being addressed along the way. That being said, this is not a book to be rushed. I tend to like fast-paced books I can blaze through, but to do that with Skinship would be a disservice. So, if you decide to pick it up and give it a read, do it a favor and take your time with it.

Choi puts a great deal of focus on relationships throughout the collection. Some of those relationships are between husbands and wives, some between parents and children, and others between friends, or lovers, or passing acquaintances. And through each of these relationships, she highlights the breadth of the Korean American experience. Overall, I really enjoyed this book, though it was a little more substantial than I was looking to read at the time. I have gotten into the habit of not reading the backs of books, so I dont always know what I am getting myself into. Regardless, I wasnt disappointed and even felt a sense of accomplishment at the end.

I highly recommend this book, and it is definitely worth the time and effort it takes to read it. The characters are well-written and believable, and Chois writing style is beautiful in the way it depicts human life. This one is for fans of Crying in H Mart by Michelle Zauner and The Last Exiles by Ann Shin. If you find you cant get your hands on it right away, here are some other books to keep you occupied: What We Were Promised by Lucy Tan, The Refugees by Viet Thanh Nguyen and How to Pronounce Knife by Souvankham Thammavongsa.